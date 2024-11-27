menu item
2024 Odds to Win MWC Football Championship

2024 Odds to Win MWC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

The Boise State Broncos (-319) and the UNLV Rebels (+240) are among the top contenders to win the MWC this season. You can find a full list of teams with the next best odds in the column below.

2024 MWC Championship Odds

Boise State (-319)

  • Record: 10-1
  • Conference Record: 7-0
  • Points Per Game: 41.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 479.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 366.9

UNLV (+240)

  • Record: 9-2
  • Conference Record: 5-1
  • Points Per Game: 38.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 22.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 426.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 349.5

Fresno State (+400)

  • Record: 6-5
  • Conference Record: 4-3
  • Points Per Game: 27.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 25.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 349.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.6

Air Force (+1200)

  • Record: 4-7
  • Conference Record: 2-4
  • Points Per Game: 17.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 305.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 340.6

Wyoming (+1200)

  • Record: 2-9
  • Conference Record: 2-5
  • Points Per Game: 19.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 29.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 325.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 422.0

San Diego State (+1500)

  • Record: 3-8
  • Conference Record: 2-4
  • Points Per Game: 21.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 29.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 332.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 422.0

Utah State (+1600)

  • Record: 4-7
  • Conference Record: 3-3
  • Points Per Game: 31.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 37.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 466.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 471.5

San Jose State (+4000)

  • Record: 6-5
  • Conference Record: 3-4
  • Points Per Game: 26.9
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 26.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 403.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 389.9

Hawaii (+4800)

  • Record: 4-7
  • Conference Record: 2-4
  • Points Per Game: 20.9
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 345.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 367.5

Colorado State (+6000)

  • Record: 7-4
  • Conference Record: 5-1
  • Points Per Game: 23.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 377.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 386.7

Nevada (+13000)

  • Record: 3-9
  • Conference Record: 0-6
  • Points Per Game: 23.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 377.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 380.8

New Mexico (+25000)

  • Record: 5-6
  • Conference Record: 3-3
  • Points Per Game: 33.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 38.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 484.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 483.5

Recent MWC Results

Date
Venue
Air Force 22 Nevada 19Nov. 23Mackay Stadium
Utah State 41 San Diego State 20Nov. 23Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Boise State 17 Wyoming 13Nov. 23Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Fresno State 28 Colorado State 22Nov. 23Valley Children's Stadium
UNLV 27 San Jose State 16Nov. 22CEFCU Stadium

Upcoming MWC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Oregon State Beavers at Boise State Broncos12:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29Boise State (-18.5)
Utah State Aggies at Colorado State Rams 3:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29Colorado State (-6.5)
Stanford Cardinal at San Jose State Spartans 4:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29San Jose State (-2.5)
Fresno State Bulldogs at UCLA Bruins 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30UCLA (-8.5)
Wyoming Cowboys at Washington State Cougars 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Washington State (-17.5)
Nevada Wolf Pack at UNLV Rebels 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30UNLV (-17.5)
Air Force Falcons at San Diego State Aztecs10:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Air Force (-3.5)

