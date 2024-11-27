2024 Odds to Win MWC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

The Boise State Broncos (-319) and the UNLV Rebels (+240) are among the top contenders to win the MWC this season. You can find a full list of teams with the next best odds in the column below.

2024 MWC Championship Odds

Boise State (-319)

Record: 10-1

10-1 Conference Record: 7-0

7-0 Points Per Game: 41.2

41.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.6

23.6 Total Yards Per Game: 479.5

479.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 366.9

UNLV (+240)

Record: 9-2

9-2 Conference Record: 5-1

5-1 Points Per Game: 38.7

38.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.7

22.7 Total Yards Per Game: 426.3

426.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 349.5

Fresno State (+400)

Record: 6-5

6-5 Conference Record: 4-3

4-3 Points Per Game: 27.8

27.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.0

25.0 Total Yards Per Game: 349.8

349.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.6

Air Force (+1200)

Record: 4-7

4-7 Conference Record: 2-4

2-4 Points Per Game: 17.8

17.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5

23.5 Total Yards Per Game: 305.5

305.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 340.6

Wyoming (+1200)

Record: 2-9

2-9 Conference Record: 2-5

2-5 Points Per Game: 19.7

19.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.6

29.6 Total Yards Per Game: 325.2

325.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 422.0

San Diego State (+1500)

Record: 3-8

3-8 Conference Record: 2-4

2-4 Points Per Game: 21.5

21.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.5

29.5 Total Yards Per Game: 332.6

332.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 422.0

Utah State (+1600)

Record: 4-7

4-7 Conference Record: 3-3

3-3 Points Per Game: 31.5

31.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 37.4

37.4 Total Yards Per Game: 466.8

466.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 471.5

San Jose State (+4000)

Record: 6-5

6-5 Conference Record: 3-4

3-4 Points Per Game: 26.9

26.9 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.0

26.0 Total Yards Per Game: 403.4

403.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 389.9

Hawaii (+4800)

Record: 4-7

4-7 Conference Record: 2-4

2-4 Points Per Game: 20.9

20.9 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6

25.6 Total Yards Per Game: 345.8

345.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 367.5

Colorado State (+6000)

Record: 7-4

7-4 Conference Record: 5-1

5-1 Points Per Game: 23.5

23.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.2

23.2 Total Yards Per Game: 377.6

377.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 386.7

Nevada (+13000)

Record: 3-9

3-9 Conference Record: 0-6

0-6 Points Per Game: 23.8

23.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0

28.0 Total Yards Per Game: 377.5

377.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 380.8

New Mexico (+25000)

Record: 5-6

5-6 Conference Record: 3-3

3-3 Points Per Game: 33.8

33.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 38.0

38.0 Total Yards Per Game: 484.5

484.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 483.5

Recent MWC Results

Date Venue Air Force 22 Nevada 19 Nov. 23 Mackay Stadium Utah State 41 San Diego State 20 Nov. 23 Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Boise State 17 Wyoming 13 Nov. 23 Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium Fresno State 28 Colorado State 22 Nov. 23 Valley Children's Stadium UNLV 27 San Jose State 16 Nov. 22 CEFCU Stadium

Upcoming MWC Games