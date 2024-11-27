NCAAF
2024 Odds to Win MWC Football Championship
The Boise State Broncos (-319) and the UNLV Rebels (+240) are among the top contenders to win the MWC this season. You can find a full list of teams with the next best odds in the column below.
2024 MWC Championship Odds
Boise State (-319)
- Record: 10-1
- Conference Record: 7-0
- Points Per Game: 41.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 479.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 366.9
UNLV (+240)
- Record: 9-2
- Conference Record: 5-1
- Points Per Game: 38.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 22.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 426.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 349.5
Fresno State (+400)
- Record: 6-5
- Conference Record: 4-3
- Points Per Game: 27.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 349.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.6
Air Force (+1200)
- Record: 4-7
- Conference Record: 2-4
- Points Per Game: 17.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 305.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 340.6
Wyoming (+1200)
- Record: 2-9
- Conference Record: 2-5
- Points Per Game: 19.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 29.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 325.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 422.0
San Diego State (+1500)
- Record: 3-8
- Conference Record: 2-4
- Points Per Game: 21.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 29.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 332.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 422.0
Utah State (+1600)
- Record: 4-7
- Conference Record: 3-3
- Points Per Game: 31.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 37.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 466.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 471.5
San Jose State (+4000)
- Record: 6-5
- Conference Record: 3-4
- Points Per Game: 26.9
- Points Allowed Per Game: 26.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 403.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 389.9
Hawaii (+4800)
- Record: 4-7
- Conference Record: 2-4
- Points Per Game: 20.9
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 345.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 367.5
Colorado State (+6000)
- Record: 7-4
- Conference Record: 5-1
- Points Per Game: 23.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 377.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 386.7
Nevada (+13000)
- Record: 3-9
- Conference Record: 0-6
- Points Per Game: 23.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 377.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 380.8
New Mexico (+25000)
- Record: 5-6
- Conference Record: 3-3
- Points Per Game: 33.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 38.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 484.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 483.5
Recent MWC Results
Date
Venue
|Air Force 22 Nevada 19
|Nov. 23
|Mackay Stadium
|Utah State 41 San Diego State 20
|Nov. 23
|Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
|Boise State 17 Wyoming 13
|Nov. 23
|Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
|Fresno State 28 Colorado State 22
|Nov. 23
|Valley Children's Stadium
|UNLV 27 San Jose State 16
|Nov. 22
|CEFCU Stadium
Upcoming MWC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Oregon State Beavers at Boise State Broncos
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|Boise State (-18.5)
|Utah State Aggies at Colorado State Rams
|3:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|Colorado State (-6.5)
|Stanford Cardinal at San Jose State Spartans
|4:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|San Jose State (-2.5)
|Fresno State Bulldogs at UCLA Bruins
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|UCLA (-8.5)
|Wyoming Cowboys at Washington State Cougars
|6:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Washington State (-17.5)
|Nevada Wolf Pack at UNLV Rebels
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|UNLV (-17.5)
|Air Force Falcons at San Diego State Aztecs
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Air Force (-3.5)