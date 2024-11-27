2024 Odds to Win Big Ten Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

Looking to bet on the winner of the Big Ten in 2024? Ohio State (-160) and Oregon (+135) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep scrolling.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

2024 Big Ten Championship Odds

Ohio State (-160)

Record: 10-1

10-1 Conference Record: 7-1

7-1 Points Per Game: 37.8

37.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 10.7

10.7 Total Yards Per Game: 439.4

439.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 241.7

Oregon (+135)

Record: 11-0

11-0 Conference Record: 8-0

8-0 Points Per Game: 33.9

33.9 Points Allowed Per Game: 15.7

15.7 Total Yards Per Game: 447.6

447.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 287.5

Penn State (+3400)

Record: 10-1

10-1 Conference Record: 7-1

7-1 Points Per Game: 32.4

32.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 14.6

14.6 Total Yards Per Game: 445.6

445.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 273.5

Indiana (+35000)

Record: 10-1

10-1 Conference Record: 7-1

7-1 Points Per Game: 41.3

41.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 16.0

16.0 Total Yards Per Game: 425.7

425.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 261.0

Bet on the Big Ten championship on FanDuel today!

Recent Big Ten Results

Date Venue Michigan State 24 Purdue 17 Nov. 22 Spartan Stadium Illinois 38 Rutgers 31 Nov. 23 SHI Stadium USC 19 UCLA 13 Nov. 23 Rose Bowl Michigan 50 Northwestern 6 Nov. 23 Michigan Stadium Iowa 29 Maryland 13 Nov. 23 SECU Stadium Nebraska 44 Wisconsin 25 Nov. 23 Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) Ohio State 38 Indiana 15 Nov. 23 Ohio Stadium View Full Table ChevronDown

Upcoming Big Ten Games