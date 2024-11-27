menu item
2024 Odds to Win Big Ten Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2024 Odds to Win Big Ten Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

Looking to bet on the winner of the Big Ten in 2024? Ohio State (-160) and Oregon (+135) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep scrolling.

2024 Big Ten Championship Odds

Ohio State (-160)

  • Record: 10-1
  • Conference Record: 7-1
  • Points Per Game: 37.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 10.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 439.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 241.7

Oregon (+135)

  • Record: 11-0
  • Conference Record: 8-0
  • Points Per Game: 33.9
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 15.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 447.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 287.5

Penn State (+3400)

  • Record: 10-1
  • Conference Record: 7-1
  • Points Per Game: 32.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 14.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 445.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 273.5

Indiana (+35000)

  • Record: 10-1
  • Conference Record: 7-1
  • Points Per Game: 41.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 16.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 425.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 261.0

Recent Big Ten Results

Date
Venue
Michigan State 24 Purdue 17Nov. 22Spartan Stadium
Illinois 38 Rutgers 31Nov. 23SHI Stadium
USC 19 UCLA 13Nov. 23Rose Bowl
Michigan 50 Northwestern 6Nov. 23Michigan Stadium
Iowa 29 Maryland 13Nov. 23SECU Stadium
Nebraska 44 Wisconsin 25Nov. 23Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Ohio State 38 Indiana 15Nov. 23Ohio Stadium

Upcoming Big Ten Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wisconsin Badgers12:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29Wisconsin (-2.5)
Nebraska Cornhuskers at Iowa Hawkeyes 7:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29Iowa (-5.5)
Illinois Fighting Illini at Northwestern Wildcats12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Illinois (-7.5)
Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Ohio State (-20.5)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish at USC Trojans 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Notre Dame (-7.5)
Fresno State Bulldogs at UCLA Bruins 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30UCLA (-8.5)
Maryland Terrapins at Penn State Nittany Lions 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Penn State (-24.5)

