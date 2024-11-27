NCAAF
2024 Odds to Win Big Ten Football Championship
Odds updated as of 5:29 AM
Looking to bet on the winner of the Big Ten in 2024? Ohio State (-160) and Oregon (+135) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep scrolling.
2024 Big Ten Championship Odds
Ohio State (-160)
- Record: 10-1
- Conference Record: 7-1
- Points Per Game: 37.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 10.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 439.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 241.7
Oregon (+135)
- Record: 11-0
- Conference Record: 8-0
- Points Per Game: 33.9
- Points Allowed Per Game: 15.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 447.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 287.5
Penn State (+3400)
- Record: 10-1
- Conference Record: 7-1
- Points Per Game: 32.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 14.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 445.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 273.5
Indiana (+35000)
- Record: 10-1
- Conference Record: 7-1
- Points Per Game: 41.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 16.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 425.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 261.0
Recent Big Ten Results
Date
Venue
|Michigan State 24 Purdue 17
|Nov. 22
|Spartan Stadium
|Illinois 38 Rutgers 31
|Nov. 23
|SHI Stadium
|USC 19 UCLA 13
|Nov. 23
|Rose Bowl
|Michigan 50 Northwestern 6
|Nov. 23
|Michigan Stadium
|Iowa 29 Maryland 13
|Nov. 23
|SECU Stadium
|Nebraska 44 Wisconsin 25
|Nov. 23
|Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
|Ohio State 38 Indiana 15
|Nov. 23
|Ohio Stadium
Upcoming Big Ten Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wisconsin Badgers
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|Wisconsin (-2.5)
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Iowa Hawkeyes
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|Iowa (-5.5)
|Illinois Fighting Illini at Northwestern Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Illinois (-7.5)
|Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Ohio State (-20.5)
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish at USC Trojans
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Notre Dame (-7.5)
|Fresno State Bulldogs at UCLA Bruins
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|UCLA (-8.5)
|Maryland Terrapins at Penn State Nittany Lions
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Penn State (-24.5)