NCAAF
2024 Odds to Win Big 12 Football Championship
Odds updated as of 5:29 AM
To win the Big 12 this season, the Arizona State Sun Devils (+135) and the Iowa State Cyclones (+260) are among the favorites. Below, you can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
2024 Big 12 Championship Odds
Arizona State (+135)
- Record: 9-2
- Conference Record: 6-2
- Points Per Game: 30.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 399.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 343.6
Iowa State (+260)
- Record: 9-2
- Conference Record: 6-2
- Points Per Game: 31.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 19.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 431.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 327.5
BYU (+320)
- Record: 9-2
- Conference Record: 6-2
- Points Per Game: 30.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 20.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 396.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.1
Colorado (+650)
- Record: 8-3
- Conference Record: 6-2
- Points Per Game: 32.9
- Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 390.9
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 372.5
Baylor (+12000)
- Record: 7-4
- Conference Record: 5-4
- Points Per Game: 33.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 26.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 419.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 372.9
Kansas State (+12000)
- Record: 8-3
- Conference Record: 6-3
- Points Per Game: 30.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 21.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 422.1
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 339.9
TCU (+15000)
- Record: 7-4
- Conference Record: 5-3
- Points Per Game: 34.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 440.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.5
Texas Tech (+15000)
- Record: 7-4
- Conference Record: 5-3
- Points Per Game: 37.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 36.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 450.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 456.2
West Virginia (+40000)
- Record: 6-5
- Conference Record: 5-3
- Points Per Game: 29.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 393.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 396.0
Bet on the Big 12 championship on FanDuel today!
Recent Big 12 Results
Date
Venue
|Arizona State 28 BYU 23
|Nov. 23
|Mountain America Stadium
|Kansas 37 Colorado 21
|Nov. 23
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|Kansas State 41 Cincinnati 15
|Nov. 23
|Bill Snyder Family Stadium
|West Virginia 31 UCF 21
|Nov. 23
|Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
|Iowa State 31 Utah 28
|Nov. 23
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Texas Tech 56 Oklahoma State 48
|Nov. 23
|Boone Pickens Stadium
|TCU 49 Arizona 28
|Nov. 23
|Amon G. Carter Stadium
Upcoming Big 12 Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Oklahoma State Cowboys at Colorado Buffaloes
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|Colorado (-16.5)
|Utah Utes at UCF Knights
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|UCF (-9.5)
|Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Kansas (-1.5)
|West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Texas Tech (-3.5)
|Arizona State Sun Devils at Arizona Wildcats
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Arizona State (-8.5)
|TCU Horned Frogs at Cincinnati Bearcats
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|TCU (-3.5)
|Kansas State Wildcats at Iowa State Cyclones
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Iowa State (-2.5)