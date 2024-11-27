menu item
2024 Odds to Win Big 12 Football Championship

Data Skrive

2024 Odds to Win Big 12 Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

To win the Big 12 this season, the Arizona State Sun Devils (+135) and the Iowa State Cyclones (+260) are among the favorites. Below, you can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds.

2024 Big 12 Championship Odds

Arizona State (+135)

  • Record: 9-2
  • Conference Record: 6-2
  • Points Per Game: 30.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 399.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 343.6

Iowa State (+260)

  • Record: 9-2
  • Conference Record: 6-2
  • Points Per Game: 31.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 19.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 431.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 327.5

BYU (+320)

  • Record: 9-2
  • Conference Record: 6-2
  • Points Per Game: 30.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 20.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 396.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.1

Colorado (+650)

  • Record: 8-3
  • Conference Record: 6-2
  • Points Per Game: 32.9
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 390.9
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 372.5

Baylor (+12000)

  • Record: 7-4
  • Conference Record: 5-4
  • Points Per Game: 33.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 26.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 419.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 372.9

Kansas State (+12000)

  • Record: 8-3
  • Conference Record: 6-3
  • Points Per Game: 30.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 21.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 422.1
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 339.9

TCU (+15000)

  • Record: 7-4
  • Conference Record: 5-3
  • Points Per Game: 34.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 440.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.5

Texas Tech (+15000)

  • Record: 7-4
  • Conference Record: 5-3
  • Points Per Game: 37.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 36.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 450.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 456.2

West Virginia (+40000)

  • Record: 6-5
  • Conference Record: 5-3
  • Points Per Game: 29.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 393.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 396.0

Recent Big 12 Results

Date
Venue
Arizona State 28 BYU 23Nov. 23Mountain America Stadium
Kansas 37 Colorado 21Nov. 23GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas State 41 Cincinnati 15Nov. 23Bill Snyder Family Stadium
West Virginia 31 UCF 21Nov. 23Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Iowa State 31 Utah 28Nov. 23Rice-Eccles Stadium
Texas Tech 56 Oklahoma State 48Nov. 23Boone Pickens Stadium
TCU 49 Arizona 28Nov. 23Amon G. Carter Stadium

Upcoming Big 12 Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Oklahoma State Cowboys at Colorado Buffaloes12:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29Colorado (-16.5)
Utah Utes at UCF Knights 8:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29UCF (-9.5)
Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Kansas (-1.5)
West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Tech Red Raiders12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Texas Tech (-3.5)
Arizona State Sun Devils at Arizona Wildcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Arizona State (-8.5)
TCU Horned Frogs at Cincinnati Bearcats 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30TCU (-3.5)
Kansas State Wildcats at Iowa State Cyclones 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Iowa State (-2.5)

