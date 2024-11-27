2024 Odds to Win Big 12 Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

To win the Big 12 this season, the Arizona State Sun Devils (+135) and the Iowa State Cyclones (+260) are among the favorites. Below, you can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds.

2024 Big 12 Championship Odds

Arizona State (+135)

Record: 9-2

9-2 Conference Record: 6-2

6-2 Points Per Game: 30.5

30.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8

22.8 Total Yards Per Game: 399.5

399.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 343.6

Iowa State (+260)

Record: 9-2

9-2 Conference Record: 6-2

6-2 Points Per Game: 31.4

31.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.5

19.5 Total Yards Per Game: 431.5

431.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 327.5

BYU (+320)

Record: 9-2

9-2 Conference Record: 6-2

6-2 Points Per Game: 30.8

30.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.3

20.3 Total Yards Per Game: 396.7

396.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.1

Colorado (+650)

Record: 8-3

8-3 Conference Record: 6-2

6-2 Points Per Game: 32.9

32.9 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0

24.0 Total Yards Per Game: 390.9

390.9 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 372.5

Baylor (+12000)

Record: 7-4

7-4 Conference Record: 5-4

5-4 Points Per Game: 33.7

33.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.0

26.0 Total Yards Per Game: 419.2

419.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 372.9

Kansas State (+12000)

Record: 8-3

8-3 Conference Record: 6-3

6-3 Points Per Game: 30.5

30.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.3

21.3 Total Yards Per Game: 422.1

422.1 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 339.9

TCU (+15000)

Record: 7-4

7-4 Conference Record: 5-3

5-3 Points Per Game: 34.6

34.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6

27.6 Total Yards Per Game: 440.5

440.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.5

Texas Tech (+15000)

Record: 7-4

7-4 Conference Record: 5-3

5-3 Points Per Game: 37.4

37.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 36.3

36.3 Total Yards Per Game: 450.3

450.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 456.2

West Virginia (+40000)

Record: 6-5

6-5 Conference Record: 5-3

5-3 Points Per Game: 29.7

29.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2

29.2 Total Yards Per Game: 393.3

393.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 396.0

Recent Big 12 Results

Date Venue Arizona State 28 BYU 23 Nov. 23 Mountain America Stadium Kansas 37 Colorado 21 Nov. 23 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas State 41 Cincinnati 15 Nov. 23 Bill Snyder Family Stadium West Virginia 31 UCF 21 Nov. 23 Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium Iowa State 31 Utah 28 Nov. 23 Rice-Eccles Stadium Texas Tech 56 Oklahoma State 48 Nov. 23 Boone Pickens Stadium TCU 49 Arizona 28 Nov. 23 Amon G. Carter Stadium View Full Table ChevronDown

