menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

2024 Odds to Win AAC Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024 Odds to Win AAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

At +220 and +380, respectively, Memphis and Tulane are the two favorites to win the AAC in 2024. Prior to making a bet on the AAC winner, let's take a look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

2024 AAC Championship Odds

Memphis (+220)

  • Record: 9-2
  • Conference Record: 5-2
  • Points Per Game: 35.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 22.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 441.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.9

Tulane (+380)

  • Record: 9-2
  • Conference Record: 7-0
  • Points Per Game: 40.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 17.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 434.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 291.1

South Florida (+550)

  • Record: 6-5
  • Conference Record: 4-3
  • Points Per Game: 31.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 28.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 416.9
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 426.3

UTSA (+650)

  • Record: 6-5
  • Conference Record: 4-3
  • Points Per Game: 33.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 31.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 458.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 381.7

Rice (+1300)

  • Record: 3-8
  • Conference Record: 2-5
  • Points Per Game: 21.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 25.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 335.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 325.8

East Carolina (+1500)

  • Record: 7-4
  • Conference Record: 5-2
  • Points Per Game: 33.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 27.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 440.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 398.6

North Texas (+2200)

  • Record: 5-6
  • Conference Record: 2-5
  • Points Per Game: 34.9
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 36.1
  • Total Yards Per Game: 493.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 466.7

Army (+2200)

  • Record: 9-1
  • Conference Record: 7-0
  • Points Per Game: 33.1
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 14.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 401.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 292.7

Navy (+2600)

  • Record: 7-3
  • Conference Record: 5-2
  • Points Per Game: 32.1
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 367.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 383.5

Florida Atlantic (+2600)

  • Record: 2-9
  • Conference Record: 0-7
  • Points Per Game: 22.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 31.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 373.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 422.6

UAB (+2600)

  • Record: 3-8
  • Conference Record: 2-5
  • Points Per Game: 26.1
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 34.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 388.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.3

Tulsa (+3300)

  • Record: 3-8
  • Conference Record: 1-6
  • Points Per Game: 25.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 40.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 393.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 481.5

Charlotte (+5000)

  • Record: 4-7
  • Conference Record: 3-4
  • Points Per Game: 23.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 35.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 339.9
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 433.2

Temple (+12000)

  • Record: 3-8
  • Conference Record: 2-5
  • Points Per Game: 19.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 36.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 305.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 417.0

Bet on the AAC championship on FanDuel today!

Recent AAC Results

Date
Venue
UTSA 51 Temple 27Nov. 22Alamodome
South Florida 63 Tulsa 30Nov. 23Raymond James Stadium
East Carolina 40 North Texas 28Nov. 23DATCU Stadium
Charlotte 39 Florida Atlantic 27Nov. 23FAU Stadium
UAB 40 Rice 14Nov. 23Protective Stadium
Notre Dame 49 Army 14Nov. 23Yankee Stadium

Upcoming AAC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Memphis Tigers at Tulane Green Wave 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, Nov. 28Tulane (-13.5)
Navy Midshipmen at East Carolina Pirates12:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29East Carolina (-2.5)
North Texas Mean Green at Temple Owls12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30North Texas (-11.5)
UTSA Roadrunners at Army Black Knights12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Army (-6.5)
South Florida Bulls at Rice Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30South Florida (-5.5)
UAB Blazers at Charlotte 49ers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Charlotte (-2.5)
Florida Atlantic Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Florida Atlantic (-1.5)

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup