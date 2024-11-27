NCAAF
2024 Odds to Win AAC Football Championship
Odds updated as of 5:29 AM
At +220 and +380, respectively, Memphis and Tulane are the two favorites to win the AAC in 2024. Prior to making a bet on the AAC winner, let's take a look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.
2024 AAC Championship Odds
Memphis (+220)
- Record: 9-2
- Conference Record: 5-2
- Points Per Game: 35.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 22.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 441.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.9
Tulane (+380)
- Record: 9-2
- Conference Record: 7-0
- Points Per Game: 40.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 17.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 434.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 291.1
South Florida (+550)
- Record: 6-5
- Conference Record: 4-3
- Points Per Game: 31.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 416.9
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 426.3
UTSA (+650)
- Record: 6-5
- Conference Record: 4-3
- Points Per Game: 33.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 31.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 458.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 381.7
Rice (+1300)
- Record: 3-8
- Conference Record: 2-5
- Points Per Game: 21.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 335.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 325.8
East Carolina (+1500)
- Record: 7-4
- Conference Record: 5-2
- Points Per Game: 33.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 27.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 440.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 398.6
North Texas (+2200)
- Record: 5-6
- Conference Record: 2-5
- Points Per Game: 34.9
- Points Allowed Per Game: 36.1
- Total Yards Per Game: 493.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 466.7
Army (+2200)
- Record: 9-1
- Conference Record: 7-0
- Points Per Game: 33.1
- Points Allowed Per Game: 14.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 401.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 292.7
Navy (+2600)
- Record: 7-3
- Conference Record: 5-2
- Points Per Game: 32.1
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 367.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 383.5
Florida Atlantic (+2600)
- Record: 2-9
- Conference Record: 0-7
- Points Per Game: 22.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 31.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 373.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 422.6
UAB (+2600)
- Record: 3-8
- Conference Record: 2-5
- Points Per Game: 26.1
- Points Allowed Per Game: 34.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 388.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.3
Tulsa (+3300)
- Record: 3-8
- Conference Record: 1-6
- Points Per Game: 25.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 40.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 393.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 481.5
Charlotte (+5000)
- Record: 4-7
- Conference Record: 3-4
- Points Per Game: 23.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 35.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 339.9
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 433.2
Temple (+12000)
- Record: 3-8
- Conference Record: 2-5
- Points Per Game: 19.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 36.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 305.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 417.0
Recent AAC Results
Date
Venue
|UTSA 51 Temple 27
|Nov. 22
|Alamodome
|South Florida 63 Tulsa 30
|Nov. 23
|Raymond James Stadium
|East Carolina 40 North Texas 28
|Nov. 23
|DATCU Stadium
|Charlotte 39 Florida Atlantic 27
|Nov. 23
|FAU Stadium
|UAB 40 Rice 14
|Nov. 23
|Protective Stadium
|Notre Dame 49 Army 14
|Nov. 23
|Yankee Stadium
Upcoming AAC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Memphis Tigers at Tulane Green Wave
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, Nov. 28
|Tulane (-13.5)
|Navy Midshipmen at East Carolina Pirates
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|East Carolina (-2.5)
|North Texas Mean Green at Temple Owls
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|North Texas (-11.5)
|UTSA Roadrunners at Army Black Knights
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Army (-6.5)
|South Florida Bulls at Rice Owls
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|South Florida (-5.5)
|UAB Blazers at Charlotte 49ers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Charlotte (-2.5)
|Florida Atlantic Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Florida Atlantic (-1.5)