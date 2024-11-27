2024 Odds to Win AAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

At +220 and +380, respectively, Memphis and Tulane are the two favorites to win the AAC in 2024. Prior to making a bet on the AAC winner, let's take a look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.

2024 AAC Championship Odds

Memphis (+220)

Record: 9-2

9-2 Conference Record: 5-2

5-2 Points Per Game: 35.3

35.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.6

22.6 Total Yards Per Game: 441.0

441.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.9

Tulane (+380)

Record: 9-2

9-2 Conference Record: 7-0

7-0 Points Per Game: 40.5

40.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.0

17.0 Total Yards Per Game: 434.4

434.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 291.1

South Florida (+550)

Record: 6-5

6-5 Conference Record: 4-3

4-3 Points Per Game: 31.7

31.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.5

28.5 Total Yards Per Game: 416.9

416.9 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 426.3

UTSA (+650)

Record: 6-5

6-5 Conference Record: 4-3

4-3 Points Per Game: 33.0

33.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.5

31.5 Total Yards Per Game: 458.6

458.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 381.7

Rice (+1300)

Record: 3-8

3-8 Conference Record: 2-5

2-5 Points Per Game: 21.0

21.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.2

25.2 Total Yards Per Game: 335.0

335.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 325.8

East Carolina (+1500)

Record: 7-4

7-4 Conference Record: 5-2

5-2 Points Per Game: 33.6

33.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.3

27.3 Total Yards Per Game: 440.4

440.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 398.6

North Texas (+2200)

Record: 5-6

5-6 Conference Record: 2-5

2-5 Points Per Game: 34.9

34.9 Points Allowed Per Game: 36.1

36.1 Total Yards Per Game: 493.7

493.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 466.7

Army (+2200)

Record: 9-1

9-1 Conference Record: 7-0

7-0 Points Per Game: 33.1

33.1 Points Allowed Per Game: 14.2

14.2 Total Yards Per Game: 401.2

401.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 292.7

Navy (+2600)

Record: 7-3

7-3 Conference Record: 5-2

5-2 Points Per Game: 32.1

32.1 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5

23.5 Total Yards Per Game: 367.7

367.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 383.5

Florida Atlantic (+2600)

Record: 2-9

2-9 Conference Record: 0-7

0-7 Points Per Game: 22.5

22.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.5

31.5 Total Yards Per Game: 373.3

373.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 422.6

UAB (+2600)

Record: 3-8

3-8 Conference Record: 2-5

2-5 Points Per Game: 26.1

26.1 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.7

34.7 Total Yards Per Game: 388.5

388.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.3

Tulsa (+3300)

Record: 3-8

3-8 Conference Record: 1-6

1-6 Points Per Game: 25.8

25.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 40.6

40.6 Total Yards Per Game: 393.6

393.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 481.5

Charlotte (+5000)

Record: 4-7

4-7 Conference Record: 3-4

3-4 Points Per Game: 23.2

23.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 35.8

35.8 Total Yards Per Game: 339.9

339.9 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 433.2

Temple (+12000)

Record: 3-8

3-8 Conference Record: 2-5

2-5 Points Per Game: 19.8

19.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 36.5

36.5 Total Yards Per Game: 305.5

305.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 417.0

Recent AAC Results

Date Venue UTSA 51 Temple 27 Nov. 22 Alamodome South Florida 63 Tulsa 30 Nov. 23 Raymond James Stadium East Carolina 40 North Texas 28 Nov. 23 DATCU Stadium Charlotte 39 Florida Atlantic 27 Nov. 23 FAU Stadium UAB 40 Rice 14 Nov. 23 Protective Stadium Notre Dame 49 Army 14 Nov. 23 Yankee Stadium

Upcoming AAC Games