Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 3

With seven games on Tuesday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 3 UConn and Xavier at 7 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? See our picks and predictions below.

Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH)

Matchup: No. 23 Miami (OH) RedHawks at Buffalo Bulls

No. 23 Miami (OH) RedHawks at Buffalo Bulls Projected Winner: Miami (OH) (63.40% win probability)

Miami (OH) (63.40% win probability) Spread: Miami (OH) (-5.5)

Miami (OH) (-5.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: February 3

February 3 TV Channel: ESPN+

UConn vs. Xavier

Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at No. 3 UConn Huskies

Xavier Musketeers at No. 3 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (92.22% win probability)

UConn (92.22% win probability) Spread: UConn (-17.5)

UConn (-17.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 4

February 4 TV Channel: Peacock

Duke vs. Boston College

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

Boston College Eagles at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (93.35% win probability)

Duke (93.35% win probability) Spread: Duke (-26.5)

Duke (-26.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 4

February 4 TV Channel: ACC Network

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (86.38% win probability)

Tennessee (86.38% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-11.5)

Tennessee (-11.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 4

February 4 TV Channel: ESPN2

DePaul vs. St. John's

Matchup: No. 22 St. John's Red Storm at DePaul Blue Demons

No. 22 St. John's Red Storm at DePaul Blue Demons Projected Winner: St. John's (72.98% win probability)

St. John's (72.98% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-10.5)

St. John's (-10.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 4

February 4 TV Channel: Peacock

Davidson vs. Saint Louis

Matchup: No. 19 Saint Louis Billikens at Davidson Wildcats

No. 19 Saint Louis Billikens at Davidson Wildcats Projected Winner: Saint Louis (78.39% win probability)

Saint Louis (78.39% win probability) Spread: Saint Louis (-9.5)

Saint Louis (-9.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 4

February 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers Projected Winner: Virginia (91.47% win probability)

Virginia (91.47% win probability) Spread: Virginia (-13.5)

Virginia (-13.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 4

February 4 TV Channel: ACC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

