Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 3
With seven games on Tuesday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 3 UConn and Xavier at 7 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? See our picks and predictions below.
Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.
Buffalo vs. Miami (OH)
- Matchup: No. 23 Miami (OH) RedHawks at Buffalo Bulls
- Projected Winner: Miami (OH) (63.40% win probability)
- Spread: Miami (OH) (-5.5)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 3
- TV Channel: ESPN+
UConn vs. Xavier
- Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at No. 3 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (92.22% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-17.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- TV Channel: Peacock
Duke vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Boston College Eagles at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (93.35% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-26.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (86.38% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-11.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- TV Channel: ESPN2
DePaul vs. St. John's
- Matchup: No. 22 St. John's Red Storm at DePaul Blue Demons
- Projected Winner: St. John's (72.98% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-10.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- TV Channel: Peacock
Davidson vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: No. 19 Saint Louis Billikens at Davidson Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Saint Louis (78.39% win probability)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-9.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Virginia vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers
- Projected Winner: Virginia (91.47% win probability)
- Spread: Virginia (-13.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
