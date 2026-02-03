Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Warriors vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH+

The Philadelphia 76ers (28-21) are underdogs (+2.5) as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (27-23) at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Chase Center. The contest airs on NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH+. The point total in the matchup is 218.5.

Warriors vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -2.5 218.5 -134 +114

Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (71%)

Warriors vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Warriors have gone 23-26-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the 76ers are 26-22-1 this year.

This season, 29 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 49 chances.

76ers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 26 times in 49 opportunities (53.1%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (13-11-1) than it has in road tilts (10-15-0).

The Warriors have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 25 home matchups (60%). In road games, they have hit the over in 14 of 25 games (56%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (12-15-1). On the road, it is .667 (14-7-0).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over more frequently at home (15 of 28, 53.6%) than away (11 of 21, 52.4%).

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.1 points, 4.6 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Moses Moody averages 11.2 points, 3.2 boards and 1.5 assists.

Quinten Post averages 8 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Will Richard is averaging 6.9 points, 1.4 assists and 2.5 boards.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 29.2 points, 4.2 boards and 6.9 assists for the 76ers.

Per game, VJ Edgecombe gives the 76ers 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The 76ers get 13.1 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

The 76ers receive 6.8 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

