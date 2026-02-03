UConn vs Xavier College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

The UConn Huskies (21-1, 11-0 Big East) will attempt to build on a 10-game home win streak when they take on the Xavier Musketeers (12-10, 4-7 Big East) on February 3, 2026 at PeoplesBank Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Peacock

Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Arena: PeoplesBank Arena

UConn vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (92.3%)

Before you place a wager on UConn-Xavier contest (in which UConn is a 17.5-point favorite and the total is set at 147.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

UConn vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has put together a 7-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Xavier has compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies have done a better job covering the spread in road games (4-3-0) than they have at home (2-10-0).

This year, the Musketeers are 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, they are 3-3-0 ATS (.500).

Against the spread, in conference games, UConn is 4-7-0 this season.

Xavier is 6-5-0 against the spread in Big East games this year.

UConn vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (94.1%) in those games.

The Huskies have been listed as a favorite of -3030 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Xavier has been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. Xavier has gone 4-8 in those games.

The Musketeers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1200 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 96.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn is outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game with a +330 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.0 points per game (124th in college basketball) and gives up 64.0 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Solomon Ball ranks 331st in the country with a team-leading 14.6 points per game.

Xavier scores 77.5 points per game (158th in college basketball) and gives up 77.1 (270th in college basketball) for a +10 scoring differential overall.

Tre Carroll's team-leading 18.3 points per game rank him 81st in the nation.

The Huskies win the rebound battle by 5.3 boards on average. They collect 33.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 103rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.5 per contest.

Tarris Reed Jr. is 89th in college basketball play with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Huskies.

The Musketeers come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. They are collecting 32.4 rebounds per game (182nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.3.

Filip Borovicanin is 74th in the country with 8.0 rebounds per game, leading the Musketeers.

UConn's 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 66th in college basketball, and the 83.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 11th in college basketball.

The Musketeers' 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 194th in college basketball, and the 96.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 245th in college basketball.

