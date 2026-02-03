Saint Louis vs Davidson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

The Saint Louis Billikens (21-1, 9-0 A-10) will try to continue a six-game road win streak when they square off against the Davidson Wildcats (13-8, 5-4 A-10) on February 3, 2026 at John M. Belk Arena.

Saint Louis vs. Davidson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Arena: John M. Belk Arena

Saint Louis vs. Davidson Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis win (78.5%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Saint Louis-Davidson matchup (in which Saint Louis is a 9.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 147.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Saint Louis vs. Davidson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis is 13-8-0 ATS this season.

Davidson has compiled an 11-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Louis (9-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (64.3%) than Davidson (2-2) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Billikens have a better record against the spread when playing at home (10-4-0) than they do on the road (3-2-0).

The Wildcats have performed better against the spread on the road (5-2-0) than at home (5-6-0) this season.

Saint Louis' record against the spread in conference play is 6-3-0.

Davidson has five wins against the spread in nine A-10 games this season.

Saint Louis vs. Davidson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (94.7%) in those games.

The Billikens have not lost in 13 games this year when favored by -529 or better on the moneyline.

Davidson has won 50% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-5).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +390 or longer, the Wildcats have gone 1-2 (33.3%).

Saint Louis has an implied victory probability of 84.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Saint Louis vs. Davidson Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Saint Louis was 157th in the nation on offense (74.3 points scored per game) and 152nd on defense (71.3 points conceded).

On the glass, Saint Louis was 168th in college basketball in rebounds (32.2 per game) last year. It was 265th in rebounds allowed (32.4 per game).

With 14.9 assists per game last year, Saint Louis was 83rd in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, Saint Louis was 288th in college basketball in committing them (12.3 per game) last year. It was 317th in forcing them (9.8 per game).

With 72.5 points per game on offense, Davidson ranked 215th in college basketball last year. At the other end, it surrendered 70.7 points per contest, which ranked 137th in college basketball.

Davidson pulled down 30.2 boards per game (287th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.3 rebounds per contest (187th-ranked).

Last season Davidson ranked 83rd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.9 per game.

Davidson ranked top-25 last year in turnovers, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 297th with 10.1 forced turnovers per contest.

