Virginia vs Pittsburgh College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

The No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers (18-3, 7-2 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-13, 2-7 ACC) in ACC action at John Paul Jones Arena, starting at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (91.5%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Tuesday's Virginia-Pittsburgh spread (Virginia -13.5) or total (140.5 points).

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has put together a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has compiled a 10-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Against the spread, the Cavaliers have fared worse when playing at home, covering six times in 11 home games, and four times in seven road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Panthers have a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than away (.500, 3-3-0).

Virginia has covered the spread five times in nine conference games.

Pittsburgh's ACC record against the spread is 4-5-0.

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has won in 13, or 81.2%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cavaliers have been a -1587 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Pittsburgh has won two of the 10 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Panthers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +860 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Virginia has a 94.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia's +310 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.0 points per game (41st in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing (69th in college basketball).

Thijs De Ridder is 147th in the nation with a team-leading 17.0 points per game.

Pittsburgh scores 72.0 points per game (284th in college basketball) and gives up 71.1 (112th in college basketball) for a +21 scoring differential overall.

Brandin Cummings' 12.5 points per game paces Pittsburgh and ranks 627th in college basketball.

The Cavaliers pull down 38.0 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 29.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.9 boards per game.

De Ridder is 247th in college basketball action with 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Cavaliers.

The Panthers grab 32.5 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball) while conceding 29.2 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Cameron Corhen tops the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball).

Virginia averages 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (34th in college basketball), and gives up 87.3 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

The Panthers average 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (200th in college basketball), and allow 95.5 points per 100 possessions (223rd in college basketball).

