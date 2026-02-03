Tennessee vs Ole Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

The Tennessee Volunteers (15-6, 5-3 SEC) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (11-10, 3-5 SEC) on February 3, 2026 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (86.4%)

Tennessee is an 11.5-point favorite against Ole Miss on Tuesday and the over/under has been set at 138.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Ole Miss has compiled an 8-13-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 11.5 or more this season, Tennessee (4-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Ole Miss (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

At home, the Volunteers sport a better record against the spread (6-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (1-4-0).

This season, the Rebels are 3-7-0 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-1-0 ATS (.833).

Tennessee has three wins against the spread in eight conference games this year.

Ole Miss has five wins against the spread in eight SEC games this year.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite in 13 games this season and has come away with the win nine times (69.2%) in those contests.

The Volunteers have not lost in four games this year when favored by -877 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has won two of the 10 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Rebels have played as a moneyline underdog of +580 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 89.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +260 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.1 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per contest (74th in college basketball).

Ja'Kobi Gillespie leads Tennessee, recording 18.6 points per game (68th in the country).

Ole Miss has a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. It is putting up 74.5 points per game, 231st in college basketball, and is allowing 71.2 per contest to rank 116th in college basketball.

AJ Storr's team-leading 14.0 points per game rank him 397th in the country.

The Volunteers are third in the country at 40.2 rebounds per game. That's 13.9 more than the 26.3 their opponents average.

Nate Ament leads the Volunteers with 6.4 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball action).

The Rebels are 219th in the country at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.5 their opponents average.

Malik Dia tops the Rebels with 6.6 rebounds per game (201st in college basketball).

Tennessee's 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 98th in college basketball, and the 86.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 28th in college basketball.

The Rebels record 97.0 points per 100 possessions (194th in college basketball), while conceding 92.7 points per 100 possessions (145th in college basketball).

