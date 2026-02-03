Miami (OH) vs Buffalo College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

The Buffalo Bulls (14-8, 4-6 MAC) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (22-0, 10-0 MAC) on February 3, 2026 at Alumni Arena.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: Alumni Arena

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (63.5%)

If you plan to place a wager on Miami (OH)-Buffalo outing (in which Miami (OH) is a 5.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 163.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has compiled a 14-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Buffalo has compiled a 13-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

Miami (OH) (9-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (64.3%) than Buffalo (3-2) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (60%).

The RedHawks have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-1-0) than they have in home games (6-4-0).

This season, the Bulls are 5-4-0 at home against the spread (.556 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-2-0 ATS (.778).

Miami (OH)'s record against the spread in conference play is 7-3-0.

Buffalo is 6-4-0 against the spread in MAC play this year.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has been named as the moneyline favorite 15 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The RedHawks have been a -240 moneyline favorite on 13 occasions this season and won every game.

Buffalo has been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. Buffalo has gone 3-6 in those games.

The Bulls have a record of 2-3 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +195 or longer (40%).

Miami (OH) has an implied victory probability of 70.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Head-to-Head Comparison

Miami (OH) was 31st in college basketball in points scored (80.6 per game) and 204th in points conceded (72.7) last year.

On the boards, Miami (OH) was 239th in college basketball in rebounds (30.9 per game) last year. It was 121st in rebounds allowed (30.3 per game).

With 16.2 assists per game last year, Miami (OH) was 32nd in the country.

Miami (OH) committed 11.6 turnovers per game last season and forced 13.4 per game, ranking 232nd and 40th, respectively, in college basketball.

Buffalo's defensive performance was fourth-worst in the country last season with 80.9 points allowed per game, but offensively it was more consistent, averaging 71.8 points per game (239th-ranked in college basketball).

Buffalo, who ranked 221st in college basketball with 31.2 rebounds per game, allowed 35.1 rebounds per contest, which was 10th-worst in college basketball.

Buffalo ranked 184th in the country with 13.5 dimes per contest.

Buffalo struggled in the turnover area last season, ranking fifth-worst in college basketball with 14.2 turnovers per game. It ranked 112th with 12.0 forced turnovers per contest.

