Pacers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Utah Jazz (15-35) are 4-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (13-37) on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The point total is set at 237.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -4 237.5 -162 +136

Pacers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jazz win (52.6%)

Pacers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Pacers are 26-24-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 26-24-0 this year.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 20 times this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 30 of 50 opportunities (60%).

When playing at home, Indiana owns a better record against the spread (17-10-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-14-0).

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (44.4%) than games on the road (34.8%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (15-12-0). Away, it is .478 (11-12-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have gone over 19 of 27 times at home (70.4%), and 11 of 23 on the road (47.8%).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.8 points, 4 assists and 6.8 boards.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Jay Huff averages 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarace Walker is averaging 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the floor.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Lauri Markkanen provides the Jazz 27.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Jazz are receiving 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gets the Jazz 9.5 points, 2.5 boards and 6.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Jazz are getting 12 points, 2.9 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Brice Sensabaugh.

The Jazz get 11.2 points per game from Ace Bailey, plus 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.