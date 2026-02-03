St. John's vs DePaul College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

The DePaul Blue Demons (12-10, 4-7 Big East) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the St. John's Red Storm (16-5, 9-1 Big East) on February 3, 2026 at Wintrust Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. DePaul Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

St. John's vs. DePaul Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (73%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Tuesday's St. John's-DePaul spread (St. John's -10.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. John's vs. DePaul: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

DePaul has put together a 14-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, DePaul is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record St. John's puts up as a 10.5-point favorite.

The Red Storm have done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-1-0) than they have in home games (5-7-0).

The Blue Demons' winning percentage against the spread at home is .615 (8-5-0). Away, it is .714 (5-2-0).

St. John's has six wins against the spread in 10 conference games this season.

DePaul is 8-3-0 against the spread in Big East play this season.

St. John's vs. DePaul: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has won in 15, or 83.3%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Red Storm have come away with a win nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -649 or shorter on the moneyline.

DePaul has won two of the 11 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (18.2%).

The Blue Demons have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +460 or longer in four chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 86.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. John's vs. DePaul Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, St. John's was 65th in college basketball offensively (78.5 points scored per game) and 27th defensively (65.8 points conceded).

Last season, St. John's was eighth-best in the country in rebounds (36.9 per game) and 182nd in rebounds allowed (31.2).

Last season St. John's was ranked 53rd in the country in assists with 15.7 per game.

St. John's was 98th in the nation in turnovers per game (10.3) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (14.2) last season.

DePaul posted 72.4 points per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 74.5 points per contest (251st-ranked).

DePaul pulled down 31.4 boards per game (207th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

DePaul ranked 61st in the country with 15.4 dimes per contest.

DePaul averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (246th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.4 turnovers per contest (265th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!