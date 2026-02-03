Duke vs Boston College College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

The Duke Blue Devils (20-1, 9-0 ACC) aim to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (9-12, 2-6 ACC) on February 3, 2026 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke vs. Boston College Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Boston College Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (93.4%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's Duke-Boston College spread (Duke -26.5) or total (139.5 points).

Duke vs. Boston College: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Boston College has compiled a 9-12-0 record against the spread this season.

In home games, the Blue Devils own a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-1-0).

Against the spread, the Eagles have an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (6-6-0 record) and on the road (3-3-0).

Duke has beaten the spread six times in nine conference games.

Boston College is 6-2-0 against the spread in ACC games this season.

Duke vs. Boston College: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has come away with 14 wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have played as a favorite of -20000 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Boston College has won 27.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-8).

The Eagles have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +3500 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 99.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Duke vs. Boston College Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke is outscoring opponents by 20.7 points per game with a +434 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.0 points per game (30th in college basketball) and allows 64.3 per contest (11th in college basketball).

Cameron Boozer paces Duke, putting up 23.5 points per game (third in college basketball).

Boston College has a -6 scoring differential, putting up 68.1 points per game (332nd in college basketball) and conceding 68.4 (53rd in college basketball).

Fred Payne is ranked 278th in the country with a team-leading 15.2 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 18th in the country at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's 10.4 more than the 27.0 their opponents average.

Boozer tops the Blue Devils with 9.8 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball action).

The Eagles rank 86th in the country at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.8 their opponents average.

Aidan Shaw is 192nd in the country with 6.7 rebounds per game, leading the Eagles.

Duke's 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in college basketball, and the 82.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank fifth in college basketball.

The Eagles rank 335th in college basketball with 88.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 63rd defensively with 89.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

