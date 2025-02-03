Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 3

There is one game on Monday's calendar that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as No. 11 Kansas is clashing with No. 3 Iowa State, with the opening tip at 9 p.m. ET. Below, we provide our pick and prediction for this matchup.

Here are the betting odds to dissect ahead of Monday in college basketball.

Kansas vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (54.02% win probability)

Kansas (54.02% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-2.5)

Kansas (-2.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 4

February 4 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Kansas vs. Iowa State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!