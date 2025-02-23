NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 23
The men's college basketball slate on Sunday includes three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 10 St. John's taking on UConn at 12 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each contest.
St. John's vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at No. 10 St. John's Red Storm
- Projected Winner: St. John's (75.33% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-4.5)
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- TV Channel: FOX
Indiana vs. Purdue
- Matchup: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (63.28% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-3.5)
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- TV Channel: CBS
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 22 Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner: Memphis (81.76% win probability)
- Spread: Memphis (-8.5)
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
