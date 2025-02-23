Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 23

The men's college basketball slate on Sunday includes three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 10 St. John's taking on UConn at 12 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each contest.

Trying to find an edge in college basketball? We dissect the betting odds for all the big matchups below.

St. John's vs. UConn

Matchup: UConn Huskies at No. 10 St. John's Red Storm

UConn Huskies at No. 10 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (75.33% win probability)

St. John's (75.33% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-4.5)

St. John's (-4.5) Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 23

February 23 TV Channel: FOX

Indiana vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at Indiana Hoosiers

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at Indiana Hoosiers Projected Winner: Purdue (63.28% win probability)

Purdue (63.28% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-3.5)

Purdue (-3.5) Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Date: February 23

February 23 TV Channel: CBS

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 22 Memphis Tigers

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 22 Memphis Tigers Projected Winner: Memphis (81.76% win probability)

Memphis (81.76% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-8.5)

Memphis (-8.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 23

February 23 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

