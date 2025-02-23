FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The men's college basketball slate on Sunday includes three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 10 St. John's taking on UConn at 12 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each contest.

Trying to find an edge in college basketball? We dissect the betting odds for all the big matchups below.

St. John's vs. UConn

  • Matchup: UConn Huskies at No. 10 St. John's Red Storm
  • Projected Winner: St. John's (75.33% win probability)
  • Spread: St. John's (-4.5)
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 23
  • TV Channel: FOX

Indiana vs. Purdue

  • Matchup: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at Indiana Hoosiers
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (63.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-3.5)
  • Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 23
  • TV Channel: CBS

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

  • Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 22 Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Memphis (81.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-8.5)
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

