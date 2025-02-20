FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 20

There is one game on Thursday's slate that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as No. 20 Maryland is clashing with USC, with the opening tip at 8:30 p.m. ET. In the article below, we offer our pick and prediction for this matchup.

There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting odds you need.

Maryland vs. USC

  • Matchup: USC Trojans at No. 20 Maryland Terrapins
  • Projected Winner: Maryland (84.25% win probability)
  • Spread: Maryland (-10.5)
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 21
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

