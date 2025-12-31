Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 31

With three games on Wednesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between Xavier and No. 4 UConn at 5 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Who do we project to come out on top? Review our picks and predictions below.

Here are the betting odds to break down before Wednesday in college basketball.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia

Matchup: No. 21 Virginia Cavaliers at Virginia Tech Hokies

No. 21 Virginia Cavaliers at Virginia Tech Hokies Projected Winner: Virginia (55.40% win probability)

Virginia (55.40% win probability) Spread: Virginia (-4.5)

Virginia (-4.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: ACC Network

Duke vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (95.71% win probability)

Duke (95.71% win probability) Spread: Duke (-26.5)

Duke (-26.5) Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: ACC Network

Xavier vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 4 UConn Huskies at Xavier Musketeers

No. 4 UConn Huskies at Xavier Musketeers Projected Winner: UConn (77.78% win probability)

UConn (77.78% win probability) Spread: UConn (-12.5)

UConn (-12.5) Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: Peacock

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

