Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 31
With three games on Wednesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between Xavier and No. 4 UConn at 5 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Who do we project to come out on top? Review our picks and predictions below.
Here are the betting odds to break down before Wednesday in college basketball.
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia
- Matchup: No. 21 Virginia Cavaliers at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Projected Winner: Virginia (55.40% win probability)
- Spread: Virginia (-4.5)
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Bet on Virginia Tech vs. Virginia with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Duke vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (95.71% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-26.5)
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Bet on Duke vs. Georgia Tech with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Xavier vs. UConn
- Matchup: No. 4 UConn Huskies at Xavier Musketeers
- Projected Winner: UConn (77.78% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-12.5)
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: Peacock
Bet on Xavier vs. UConn with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
