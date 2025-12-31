Duke vs Georgia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4, 0-0 ACC) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Duke Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) on December 31, 2025 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (95.7%)

Duke is a 26.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech on Wednesday and the total is set at 152.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgia Tech has compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Against the spread last year, the Blue Devils fared worse when played at home, covering 11 times in 17 home games, and nine times in 11 road games.

The Yellow Jackets were better against the spread at home (10-9-0) than on the road (4-7-0) last year.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been the moneyline favorite in six games this season and has come away with the win five times (83.3%) in those contests.

The Blue Devils have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -20000.

Georgia Tech has been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Yellow Jackets have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +3500 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 99.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke is outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game with a +295 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87.2 points per game (43rd in college basketball) and gives up 62.6 per contest (eighth in college basketball).

Cameron Boozer leads Duke, scoring 23.3 points per game (first in the nation).

Georgia Tech outscores opponents by 6.2 points per game (posting 76.5 points per game, 211th in college basketball, and allowing 70.3 per contest, 110th in college basketball) and has a +81 scoring differential.

Kowacie Reeves' team-leading 15.4 points per game rank him 246th in the nation.

The Blue Devils are 12th in college basketball at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 10.3 more than the 29.1 their opponents average.

Boozer is 18th in college basketball action with 10 rebounds per game to lead the Blue Devils.

The Yellow Jackets win the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. They are collecting 36.7 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.9.

Mouhamed Sylla leads the Yellow Jackets with 8.4 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball).

Duke averages 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (32nd in college basketball), and allows 77.8 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

The Yellow Jackets average 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (270th in college basketball), and give up 86 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball).

