UConn vs Xavier College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

The UConn Huskies (12-1, 2-0 Big East) will look to continue an eight-game win streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (9-4, 1-1 Big East) on December 31, 2025 at Cintas Center.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Arena: Cintas Center

UConn vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (77.8%)

UConn-Xavier spread (UConn -12.5) or over/under (144.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

UConn vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Xavier has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

UConn covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's more often than Xavier covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Huskies sported a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-8-0) than they did in road games (6-5-0) last season.

The Musketeers' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .588 (10-7-0). Away, it was .500 (6-6-0).

UConn vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in eight games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (87.5%) in those games.

The Huskies have not lost in three games this year when favored by -1000 or better on the moneyline.

Xavier is 2-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Musketeers have played as a moneyline underdog of +640 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 90.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn has a +226 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.4 points per game. It is putting up 78.5 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball and is giving up 61.1 per contest to rank sixth in college basketball.

Solomon Ball's 15.4 points per game lead UConn and rank 246th in the nation.

Xavier puts up 76.8 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 73.9 per contest (204th in college basketball). It has a +38 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Tre Carroll's team-leading 16.5 points per game rank him 160th in the nation.

The Huskies rank 156th in college basketball at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's 6.4 more than the 27.4 their opponents average.

Alex Karaban averages 5.3 rebounds per game (ranking 494th in college basketball) to lead the Huskies.

The Musketeers pull down 33.9 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball), compared to the 33.9 of their opponents.

Filip Borovicanin is 110th in the nation with 7.5 rebounds per game, leading the Musketeers.

UConn's 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 78th in college basketball, and the 80.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 18th in college basketball.

The Musketeers average 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (203rd in college basketball), and give up 92.7 points per 100 possessions (200th in college basketball).

