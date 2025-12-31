Virginia vs Virginia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

The Virginia Cavaliers (11-1, 0-0 ACC) take a six-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2, 0-0 ACC), winners of five straight.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (55.4%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's Virginia-Virginia Tech spread (Virginia -4.5) or total (153.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Virginia Tech is 7-6-0 ATS this year.

Virginia covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Virginia Tech covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cavaliers owned a worse record against the spread at home (7-10-0) than they did on the road (5-6-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Hokies had a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than on the road (.600, 6-4-0).

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has been the moneyline favorite in nine games this season and has come away with the win eight times (88.9%) in those contests.

The Cavaliers have a win-loss record of 7-1 when favored by -225 or better by bookmakers this year.

Virginia Tech has been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. Virginia Tech has finished 2-2 in those games.

The Hokies have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Virginia has a 69.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Virginia was the fifth-worst team in the nation (64.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 39th (66.8 points allowed per game).

Virginia was the worst team in the nation in rebounds per game (26.8) and 104th in rebounds allowed (30.1) last year.

With 14.7 assists per game last year, Virginia was 93rd in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, Virginia was 25th-best in the country in committing them (9.3 per game) last year. However, it was 19th-worst in forcing them (9.2 per game).

Virginia Tech scored 69.2 points per game (299th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 73.2 points per contest (213th-ranked).

With 30.3 boards per game, Virginia Tech ranked 282nd in the nation. It ceded 29.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 60th in college basketball.

Virginia Tech ranked 250th in the nation with 12.6 assists per game.

With 12.7 turnovers per game, Virginia Tech was 317th in college basketball. It forced 10.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 265th in college basketball.

