College Basketball Odds, Schedule: NCAA Tournament Betting Lines for Each Elite Eight Game
And then there were eight.
We're on to the Elite Eight in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
What do the betting odds look like for this weekend's games?
Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every Elite Eight game.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Odds College Basketball
Saturday, March 28
Iowa vs. Illinois, 6:09 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Arizona vs. Purdue, 8:49 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Sunday, March 29
Tennessee vs. Michigan, 2:15 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
UConn vs. Duke, 5:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Which tournament bets stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.