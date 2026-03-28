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NCAAB

College Basketball Odds, Schedule: NCAA Tournament Betting Lines for Each Elite Eight Game

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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College Basketball Odds, Schedule: NCAA Tournament Betting Lines for Each Elite Eight Game

And then there were eight.

We're on to the Elite Eight in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

What do the betting odds look like for this weekend's games?

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every Elite Eight game.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Odds College Basketball

Saturday, March 28

Iowa vs. Illinois, 6:09 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Iowa
@
Illinois
Mar 28 10:09pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Arizona vs. Purdue, 8:49 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Purdue
@
Arizona
Mar 29 12:49am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Sunday, March 29

Tennessee vs. Michigan, 2:15 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Tennessee
@
Michigan
Mar 29 6:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

UConn vs. Duke, 5:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Connecticut
@
Duke
Mar 29 9:05pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Which tournament bets stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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