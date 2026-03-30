College Basketball National Championship Odds Heading Into the Final Four

March Madness rolls on to the Final Four.

What are the national title odds for the remaining four teams?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's March Madness odds, here are each team's odds to win the college basketball national championship.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

College Basketball National Championship Odds

Full college basketball national championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Michigan +155 Arizona +175 Illinois +420 Connecticut +700

Which college basketball bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.