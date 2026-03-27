College Basketball: 2 Best Bets and Player Props Betting Guide for Tennessee vs Iowa State

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The Sweet 16 is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Iowa State vs. Tennessee, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Sweet 16: Tennessee vs. Iowa State Best Bets

This game has low-scoring slugfest written all over it, which is why the total is as low as it is.

I think you can make a case it should be even lower.

Total Points Under Mar 28 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Despite being pretty darn good offensively, Iowa State and Tennessee are both spearheaded by their defense. The Cyclones rank fifth in KenPom D while Tennessee is 14th.

They also prefer to play at a slow pace, with Iowa State sitting 204th in adjusted tempo and the Vols checking in 305th.

They're also both really strong on the glass, which can go a long way toward limiting second-chance opportunities -- Tennessee is second in total rebound rate (58.8%) while Iowa State is 42nd (53.6%).

The under is the side I want to be on.

This is my favorite prop across Friday's four games.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Tamin Lipsey (ISU) +148 View more odds in Sportsbook

Despite being a top-notch defensive team, the Volunteers allow a lot of three-point tries. For the season, Tennessee gives up the 34th-highest three-point attempt rate (44.9%).

Lipsey can take advantage.

Not a high-volume three-point shooter, Lipsey makes an average of 1.2 triples per night on just 3.9 attempts. But he's hot right now, making 15 threes over his past seven games and shooting 42.9% from downtown in that span. He's nailed multiple threes in five of those seven games.

In great form and in a matchup that could lead to some extra three-point looks, Lipsey can hit at least two threes today.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.