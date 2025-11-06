Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the Georgia State Panthers.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina: (-275) | Georgia State: (+225)

Coastal Carolina: (-275) | Georgia State: (+225) Spread: Coastal Carolina: -7.5 (-108) | Georgia State: +7.5 (-112)

Coastal Carolina: -7.5 (-108) | Georgia State: +7.5 (-112) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina's record against the spread is 4-4-0.

Coastal Carolina has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.

This season, five of Coastal Carolina's eight games have hit the over.

Georgia State has posted one win against the spread this season.

Georgia State has one win ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

Georgia State has played eight games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Chanticleers win (72.7%)

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Point Spread

Coastal Carolina is a 7.5-point favorite against Georgia State. Coastal Carolina is -108 to cover the spread, and Georgia State is -112.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Over/Under

A total of 58.5 points has been set for the Coastal Carolina-Georgia State game on Nov. 8, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State reveal Coastal Carolina as the favorite (-275) and Georgia State as the underdog (+225).

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Coastal Carolina 22.1 113 28.1 84 51.9 8 Georgia State 20.4 121 40.8 133 57.0 8

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Stadium: Brooks Stadium (SC)

