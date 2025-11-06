Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the Georgia State Panthers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Coastal Carolina: (-275) | Georgia State: (+225)
- Spread: Coastal Carolina: -7.5 (-108) | Georgia State: +7.5 (-112)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina's record against the spread is 4-4-0.
- Coastal Carolina has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.
- This season, five of Coastal Carolina's eight games have hit the over.
- Georgia State has posted one win against the spread this season.
- Georgia State has one win ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Georgia State has played eight games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.
Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chanticleers win (72.7%)
Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Point Spread
Coastal Carolina is a 7.5-point favorite against Georgia State. Coastal Carolina is -108 to cover the spread, and Georgia State is -112.
Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Over/Under
A total of 58.5 points has been set for the Coastal Carolina-Georgia State game on Nov. 8, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State reveal Coastal Carolina as the favorite (-275) and Georgia State as the underdog (+225).
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Coastal Carolina
|22.1
|113
|28.1
|84
|51.9
|8
|Georgia State
|20.4
|121
|40.8
|133
|57.0
|8
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Conway, South Carolina
- Stadium: Brooks Stadium (SC)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State analysis on FanDuel Research.