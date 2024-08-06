2024 Coastal Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are 1-0 so far in 2024. Check out their full schedule and results below.

Coastal Carolina 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Jacksonville State Aug. 29 W 55-27 Gamecocks (-3.5) 54.5 2 William & Mary Sept. 7 - - - 3 @ Temple Sept. 14 - - - 4 Virginia Sept. 21 - - - 6 Old Dominion Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ James Madison Oct. 10 - - - 8 Louisiana Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Coastal Carolina Last Game

The Chanticleers go into their next matchup after winning 55-27 over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in their last outing on Aug. 29. Ethan Vasko had 249 yards on 12-of-19 passing (63.2%) for the Chanticleers in that matchup against the Gamecocks, with two touchdowns and one pick. He also added 12 carries for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. Ja'Vin Simpkins toted the rock 12 times for 80 yards (6.7 yards per carry). Tray Taylor accumulated three catches for 98 yards (32.7 per catch) and one touchdown against the Gamecocks.

Coastal Carolina Betting Insights

Coastal Carolina has not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.

The Chanticleers have not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.

Check out even more analysis about Coastal Carolina on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on FanDuel today!