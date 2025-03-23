Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Clippers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBA TV, KTLA, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (58-12) bring a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (40-30), who have won five straight as well. The Clippers are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9 p.m. ET (on NBA TV, KTLA, and FDSOK) on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The matchup's point total is set at 228.

Clippers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -3.5 228 -168 +142

Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (58.2%)

Clippers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 45 times this season (45-24-1).

The Clippers have played 70 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 38 times this season.

The Clippers have hit the over 45.7% of the time this season (32 of 70 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread at home (24-11-1) than it does in road games (21-13-0).

The Thunder have eclipsed the over/under in 22 of 36 home games (61.1%), compared to 16 of 34 road games (47.1%).

Los Angeles has been better against the spread at home (25-10-0) than away (13-21-1) this year.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Clippers' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.6%, 17 of 35) compared to on the road (42.9%, 15 of 35).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 52.8% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Williams averages 21.3 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 57.5% from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.6 points for the Clippers, plus 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists.

Ivica Zubac averages 16.4 points, 12.5 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also making 62.4% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

Per game, Norman Powell gets the Clippers 23 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 3.4 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 52.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.