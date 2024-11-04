Clippers vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Clippers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: KTLA and FDSSW

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-4) are favored (by 3.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.

Clippers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -3.5 -112 -108 217.5 -110 -110 -172 +144

Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (85.7%)

Clippers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Clippers have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played six games, with four wins against the spread.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over twice this season.

Spurs games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 8.8 boards and 10.8 assists per game, shooting 36.1% from the floor and 26.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Ivica Zubac averages 17.5 points, 13 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 57.9% from the field.

Norman Powell averages 25.2 points, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 42.3% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in league).

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Kris Dunn averages 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 58.1% from the floor and 50% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 18 points, 9.8 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 22% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Spurs are receiving 17.3 points, 8.5 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan.

The Spurs get 11.7 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 4 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 6 boards and 0.7 assists per game. He is making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 23.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Spurs get 8.5 points per game from Julian Champagnie, plus 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists.

