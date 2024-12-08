Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Clippers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: SCHN and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (14-10) are only 2-point underdogs against the Houston Rockets (15-8) at Intuit Dome on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSSC. The matchup's over/under is set at 216.5.

Clippers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2 216.5 -132 +112

Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (54.6%)

Clippers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a record of 15-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Clippers are 16-8-0 against the spread this year.

Rockets games have gone over the total 11 times out of 24 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have hit the over on nine of 24 set point totals (37.5%).

Houston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 12 opportunities at home, and it has covered six times in 11 opportunities on the road.

The Rockets have eclipsed the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in six of 12 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in five of 11 games (45.5%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread on the road (7-3-0) than at home (9-5-0) this year.

Clippers games have finished above the over/under 35.7% of the time at home (five of 14), and 40% of the time away (four of 10).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 10.6 boards.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 16 points, 4.2 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Green is averaging 19 points, 2.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Amen Thompson is averaging 11.5 points, 1.9 assists and 7 boards.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.1 steals (second in league) and 1 block.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.6 points for the Clippers, plus 6.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

The Clippers get 14.5 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Norman Powell averages 23.9 points, 2.9 boards and 2.4 assists. He is making 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 50.7% from beyond the arc (second in league), with 4 treys per game (fifth in NBA).

Per game, Derrick Jones Jr. gives the Clippers 10.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Kris Dunn provides the Clippers 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

