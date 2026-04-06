Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Clippers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: KFAA and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (40-38) play the Dallas Mavericks (25-53) as heavy, 11-point favorites on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET on KFAA and FDSSC. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -11 235.5 -521 +400

Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (81.6%)

Clippers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Clippers are 40-38-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 33-44-1 this season.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 42 times this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 78 opportunities (47.4%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (20-18-0) than it has in road games (20-20-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Clippers hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 20 times in 38 opportunities this season (52.6%). In away games, they have hit the over 22 times in 40 opportunities (55%).

Dallas has performed better against the spread at home (18-21-1) than away (15-23-0) this season.

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 55% of the time at home (22 of 40), and 39.5% of the time on the road (15 of 38).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard averages 28 points, 6.3 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 50.5% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

John Collins averages 13.7 points, 5.2 boards and 1 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 boards.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Darius Garland averages 18.9 points, 2.4 boards and 6.8 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 21.1 points, 6.6 boards and 4.6 assists. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 4.7 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks are receiving 14.2 points, 7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

Brandon Williams averages 13 points, 2.9 boards and 3.9 assists. He is sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Max Christie provides the Mavericks 12.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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