Clippers vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 20

Clippers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and FDSFL

The Los Angeles Clippers (8-7) host the Orlando Magic (9-6) after winning five straight home games. The Magic are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 206.5 points.

Clippers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2.5 206.5 -138 +118

Clippers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (63.1%)

Clippers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a record of 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 9-6-0 this season.

Magic games have gone over the total six times this season.

Clippers games this season have hit the over on five of 15 set point totals (33.3%).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-1-0) than it has in road games (2-6-0).

The Magic have eclipsed the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in two of seven home matchups (28.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in four of eight games (50%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread away (4-2-0) than at home (5-4-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have finished over 33.3% of the time this season, both at home (three of nine) and away (two of six).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.9 points, 5.5 boards and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the field and 30.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Anthony Black is averaging 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.4 points, 0.9 assists and 4.5 boards.

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 29 points, 8.8 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 20.1 points for the Clippers, plus 7.7 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Clippers get 15.3 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 12.4 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Clippers are getting 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Norman Powell.

Kris Dunn averages 7.9 points, 3.7 boards and 3 assists. He is sinking 53.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10 points, 3.5 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.