Clippers vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 22

The Los Angeles Clippers (9-7) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (8-7) on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Intuit Dome. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5 points.

Clippers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1.5 219.5 -126 +108

Clippers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (57.7%)

Clippers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread six times over 15 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 10-6-0 this year.

This season, eight of the Kings' games have gone over the point total out of 16 chances.

Clippers games this year have hit the over on five of 16 set point totals (31.2%).

Sacramento has a worse record against the spread in home games (2-5-1) than it does in road games (4-3-0).

The Kings have hit the over on the total in four of eight home games (50%). They've done better in away games, going over the total in four of seven matchups (57.1%).

This season, Los Angeles is 6-4-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-2-0 ATS (.667).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have finished over three of 10 times at home (30%), and two of six on the road (33.3%).

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averages 28.8 points, 5 boards and 5.7 assists.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.9 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists.

Keegan Murray averages 12.8 points, 8 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 29.9% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 11.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 20.3 points for the Clippers, plus 7.7 boards and 8.8 assists.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is also making 57.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Clippers get 23.3 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 3.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Clippers are getting 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

Per game, Derrick Jones Jr. gives the Clippers 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

