Clippers vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 17

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: KJZZ and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (6-7) will attempt to break a three-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (3-8) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at Intuit Dome as heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSSC. The point total for the matchup is set at 222.

Clippers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -10.5 222 -521 +400

Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (83.4%)

Clippers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Clippers are 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over five times out of 11 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared worse when playing at home, covering three times in seven home games, and four times in six road games.

The Clippers have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (42.9%) than road games (33.3%).

Utah has performed better against the spread on the road (3-2-0) than at home (1-4-1) this season.

Jazz games have finished above the over/under less often at home (two times out of six) than on the road (two of five) this year.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, shooting 37.1% from the floor and 31.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.4 points, 2.2 assists and 12.2 rebounds.

Norman Powell is averaging 23.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 boards and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.5 points, 1.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins' numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is also draining 51.7% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Per game, Collin Sexton gives the Jazz 15.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Keyonte George averages 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is making 33.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

Walker Kessler averages 9.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1 assists. He is draining 68.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Jazz get 15 points per game from Jordan Clarkson, plus 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

