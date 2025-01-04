Clippers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Clippers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE

The Los Angeles Clippers (19-15) take on the Atlanta Hawks (18-17) as 7-point favorites on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 228.5.

Clippers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -7 228.5 -275 +225

Clippers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (74.6%)

Clippers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Clippers have gone 20-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 15 wins against the spread in 35 games this year.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times out of 35 chances this season.

Hawks games this year have gone over the total in 23 of 35 opportunities (65.7%).

When playing at home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (11-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (9-8-0).

The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in seven of 17 home matchups (41.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in five of 17 games (29.4%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.412, 7-10-0 record) than away (.444, 8-10-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have gone over 13 of 17 times at home (76.5%), and 10 of 18 on the road (55.6%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.9 points, 12.4 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 60.9% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Norman Powell averages 23.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 48% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 3.6 made treys per contest (ninth in NBA).

Kris Dunn is averaging 7 points, 3.5 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 assists and 3.6 boards.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 22.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 11.9 assists for the Hawks.

Per game, Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Per game, Dyson Daniels gives the Hawks 12.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 3.2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Clint Capela averages 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is making 57.6% of his shots from the field (eighth in league).

The Hawks receive 11.5 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 6.7 boards and 1.4 assists.

