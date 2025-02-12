Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: KTLA and FDSSE

The Los Angeles Clippers (29-23) are favored by 3.5 points against the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on KTLA and FDSSE. The over/under in the matchup is 235.5.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -3.5 235.5 -162 +136

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (58%)

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 30 times in 52 games with a set spread.

The Grizzlies are 34-16-2 against the spread this season.

This season, 21 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the total in 34 of 52 opportunities (65.4%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (19-9-0) than it has in road tilts (11-12-1).

In terms of point totals, the Clippers hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 12 times in 28 opportunities this season (42.9%). In road games, they have hit the over nine times in 24 opportunities (37.5%).

This season, Memphis is 17-9-1 at home against the spread (.630 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-7-1 ATS (.680).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have gone over 14 of 27 times at home (51.9%), and 20 of 25 away (80%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.3 points, 5.7 boards and 8.6 assists.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.4 points, 2.5 assists and 12.7 boards.

Norman Powell averages 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.5 points, 3.7 boards and 0.9 assists.

Amir Coffey averages 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 43.2% from downtown (ninth in NBA), with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 23.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also sinking 49.9% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Desmond Bane averages 18 points, 5.8 boards and 5.4 assists. He is also sinking 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Santi Aldama.

The Grizzlies are getting 9.6 points, 3.4 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Scotty Pippen Jr..

The Grizzlies get 20.5 points per game from Ja Morant, plus 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

