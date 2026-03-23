Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Clippers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSWI and FDSSC

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-41) are big, 13-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers (35-36) at Intuit Dome on Monday, March 23, 2026. The game tips at 10:30 p.m. ET on FDSWI and FDSSC. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Clippers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -13 223.5 -719 +520

Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (78.1%)

Clippers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Clippers are 37-34-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 31-39-0 this season.

Clippers games have gone over the total 39 times out of 70 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 30 times in 70 opportunities (42.9%).

Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (18-16-0) than it does in road games (19-18-0).

Looking at point totals, the Clippers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 19 times in 34 opportunities this season (55.9%). In away games, they have hit the over 20 times in 37 opportunities (54.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.457, 16-19-0 record) than on the road (.429, 15-20-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Bucks' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.1%, 20 of 35) than away (28.6%, 10 of 35).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 boards.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 40% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Brook Lopez is averaging 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Ryan Rollins gets the Bucks 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Bobby Portis averages 13.7 points, 6.4 boards and 1.6 assists. He is also sinking 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 45.9% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with 2 triples per contest.

The Bucks are receiving 12 points, 5.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Myles Turner.

The Bucks are getting 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

Per game, Kevin Porter Jr. provides the Bucks 17.4 points, 5.2 boards and 7.4 assists, plus 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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