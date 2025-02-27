NFL
Cleveland Browns Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl
Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.
As of Feb. 27, the Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl put them at +13000.
Browns Postseason Odds
- Odds to win the Super Bowl: +13000 (Bet $100 to win $13,000)
Browns Stats Insights (2024)
- The Browns ranked fifth-worst in total offense (300.8 yards per game) last season, but they played slightly better on defense, ranking 19th with 342.1 yards allowed per contest.
- The Browns were a bottom-five scoring offense last year, ranking worst with 15.2 points per game. On defense, they ranked 27th in the NFL (25.6 points allowed per game).
- Cleveland totaled 206.2 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 12th, surrendering 212.4 passing yards per game.
- While the Browns' run defense ranked 21st with 129.7 rushing yards allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (94.6 rushing yards per game).
- Cleveland was a bottom-five offense on third down last year, ranking worst with a 29.5% third-down percentage. On defense, it ranked eighth in the NFL (36.2% third-down conversion rate allowed).
- The Browns were a bottom-five offense in terms of yards per play last year, ranking second-worst with 4.6 yards per play. Defensively, they ranked 23rd in the NFL (5.6 yards per play allowed).
- Cleveland forced 12 total turnovers (30th in NFL) last season and turned it over 34 times (31st in NFL) for a turnover margin of -22, the worst in the NFL.
Browns Offseason Additions
Name
Position
2024 GP
Former Team
|James Houston
|DE
|5
|Lions
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
- Philadelphia Eagles (+600)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+650)
- Baltimore Ravens (+700)
- Buffalo Bills (+750)
- Detroit Lions (+950)
- San Francisco 49ers (+1200)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+1900)
- Green Bay Packers (+2000)
- Washington Commanders (+2400)
- Houston Texans (+2800)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+3200)
- Minnesota Vikings (+3200)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3400)
- Chicago Bears (+4100)
- Los Angeles Rams (+4200)
- Seattle Seahawks (+4300)
- Miami Dolphins (+4500)
- Denver Broncos (+4600)
- Arizona Cardinals (+4900)
- Dallas Cowboys (+5000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+5000)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+6500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)
- Indianapolis Colts (+8000)
- New England Patriots (+10000)
- New Orleans Saints (+13000)
- Cleveland Browns (+13000)
- Carolina Panthers (+16000)
- New York Jets (+17000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+20000)
- Tennessee Titans (+20000)
- New York Giants (+20000)