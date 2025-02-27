Cleveland Browns Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

As of Feb. 27, the Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl put them at +13000.

Before you place your bet on this season at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Cleveland Browns futures insights you need to know.

Browns Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +13000 (Bet $100 to win $13,000)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Stats Insights (2024)

The Browns ranked fifth-worst in total offense (300.8 yards per game) last season, but they played slightly better on defense, ranking 19th with 342.1 yards allowed per contest.

The Browns were a bottom-five scoring offense last year, ranking worst with 15.2 points per game. On defense, they ranked 27th in the NFL (25.6 points allowed per game).

Cleveland totaled 206.2 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 12th, surrendering 212.4 passing yards per game.

While the Browns' run defense ranked 21st with 129.7 rushing yards allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (94.6 rushing yards per game).

Cleveland was a bottom-five offense on third down last year, ranking worst with a 29.5% third-down percentage. On defense, it ranked eighth in the NFL (36.2% third-down conversion rate allowed).

The Browns were a bottom-five offense in terms of yards per play last year, ranking second-worst with 4.6 yards per play. Defensively, they ranked 23rd in the NFL (5.6 yards per play allowed).

Cleveland forced 12 total turnovers (30th in NFL) last season and turned it over 34 times (31st in NFL) for a turnover margin of -22, the worst in the NFL.

Browns Offseason Additions

Name Position 2024 GP Former Team James Houston DE 5 Lions

Bet on Cleveland Browns on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl