Clemson vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The South Carolina Gamecocks (7-3) aim to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (9-2) on December 17, 2024.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Clemson vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (56%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Clemson-South Carolina matchup (in which Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 135.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Clemson vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Clemson covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than South Carolina covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

In home games last season, the Tigers owned a worse record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (8-4-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Gamecocks had a lower winning percentage at home (.588, 10-7-0 record) than on the road (.818, 9-2-0).

Clemson vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in seven games this year and has walked away with the win six times (85.7%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 5-1 when favored by -142 or better by oddsmakers this year.

South Carolina has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 58.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson has a +141 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.9 points per game. It is putting up 77.5 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball and is allowing 64.6 per outing to rank 33rd in college basketball.

Chase Hunter leads Clemson, putting up 16.0 points per game (165th in the nation).

South Carolina has a +91 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. It is putting up 74.9 points per game, 204th in college basketball, and is giving up 65.8 per contest to rank 61st in college basketball.

Collin Murray-Boyles' 15.9 points per game paces South Carolina and ranks 179th in college basketball.

The Tigers pull down 34.8 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Ian Schieffelin averages 11.9 rebounds per game (ranking third in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Gamecocks win the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They collect 33.0 rebounds per game, 200th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.8.

Murray-Boyles averages 9.6 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) to lead the Gamecocks.

Clemson puts up 100.8 points per 100 possessions (91st in college basketball), while allowing 84.1 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball).

The Gamecocks' 98.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 145th in college basketball, and the 86.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 85th in college basketball.

