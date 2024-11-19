Cincinnati vs Northern Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 19

The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-3) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) on November 19, 2024 at Truist Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Arena: Truist Arena

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cincinnati win (81.4%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Tuesday's Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky spread (Cincinnati -14.5) or over/under (137.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Northern Kentucky covered 17 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.

As a 14.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Northern Kentucky was 1-1 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Cincinnati posted as a 14.5-point favorite.

The Bearcats covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered nine times in 19 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games when playing on the road.

The Norse's winning percentage against the spread at home was .583 (7-5-0) last year. On the road, it was .588 (10-7-0).

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati was the moneyline favorite 24 total times last season. It went 17-7 in those games.

The Bearcats won all seven games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1449 or shorter.

Northern Kentucky was underdogs in 17 games last season and won four (23.5%) of those contests.

The Norse played as an underdog of +810 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Cincinnati has an implied win probability of 93.5%.

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

The Norse lost the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. They collected 30.8 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.6 per outing.

The Norse averaged 94.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (197th in college basketball), and allowed 92.1 points per 100 possessions (150th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!