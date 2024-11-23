Cincinnati Bengals Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals are +9000 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the 19th-ranked odds in the league as of Nov. 22.

Get the latest NFL futures odds for the Bengals on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bengals Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +9000 (Bet $100 to win $9,000)

+9000 (Bet $100 to win $9,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500 (Bet $100 to win $1,500)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Stats Insights

Offensively, the Bengals rank ninth in the NFL with 354.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in total defense (355.5 yards allowed per contest).

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (26.9 points allowed per game), the Bengals have played better on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth in the NFL by totaling 27 points per game.

Cincinnati ranks 23rd in pass defense this year (225.6 passing yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 262.7 passing yards per game.

The Bengals are averaging 91.5 rushing yards per game offensively this season (27th in NFL), and they are giving up 129.8 rushing yards per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked defense this season in terms of third-down efficiency (44.4% third-down percentage allowed), and has been better offensively, ranking fifth-best with a 45.2% third-down conversion rate.

The Bengals are averaging 5.9 yards per play on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 12th, giving up 5.6 yards per play.

Cincinnati owns the 15th-ranked turnover margin in the league at +1, forcing 11 turnovers (16th in NFL) while turning it over 10 times (seventh in NFL).

Bengals Betting Insights

The Bengals are one spot higher based on their Super Bowl odds (19th in NFL) than their computer ranking (20th).

The Bengals' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +9000, the 14th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Bengals winning the Super Bowl, based on their +9000 moneyline odds, is 1.1%.

Bengals Leaders

Joe Burrow has thrown for 3,028 yards, completing 67.2% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 151 yards (13.7 ypg) on 31 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Chase Brown has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 607 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times. He's also tacked on 35 catches for 207 yards (18.8 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Ja'Marr Chase has hauled in 73 catches for 1,056 yards (96.0 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone 12 times as a receiver.

Tee Higgins has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 489 yards, finding the end zone four times.

Trey Hendrickson has collected 11.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 12.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Geno Stone has a team-high one interception to go along with 58 tackles and two passes defended.

Bet on Cincinnati Bengals on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl