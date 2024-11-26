Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

In Week 13 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), running back Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 16th-ranked rushing defense in the league (120.7 yards allowed per game).

Considering Hubbard for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Buccaneers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Hubbard vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.46

67.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.01

16.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

Hubbard has put up 146.2 fantasy points in 2024 (13.3 per game), which ranks him 10th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 31 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Hubbard has generated 54.1 fantasy points (18.0 per game) as he's rushed for 283 yards and scored four touchdowns on 59 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 18 yards on seven catches (14 targets).

Hubbard has amassed 72.4 fantasy points (14.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 391 yards with five touchdowns on 91 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 33 yards on nine grabs (16 targets).

The high point of Hubbard's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst versus the Las Vegas Raiders, a game when he came through with five catches and 55 receiving yards with one touchdown (22.9 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Chuba Hubbard stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, running six times for 14 yards (1.4 fantasy points).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of 16 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Two players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

