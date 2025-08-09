Chuba Hubbard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is the 18th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 198.6 points a year ago (13th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Chuba Hubbard Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hubbard's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 198.6 35 13 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 118.7 98 33

Chuba Hubbard 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals -- Hubbard finished with 28.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 25 carries, 152 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Saints 1.4 6 14 0 - 0 0 14 Week 2 Chargers 7.6 10 64 0 5 4 0 76 Week 3 @Raiders 22.9 21 114 0 5 5 1 169 Week 4 Bengals 18.1 18 104 1 4 4 0 121 Week 5 @Bears 13.5 13 97 1 4 4 0 95 Week 6 Falcons 10.3 18 92 0 6 5 0 103 Week 7 @Commanders 11.2 17 52 1 - 0 0 52 View Full Table ChevronDown

Chuba Hubbard vs. Other Panthers Rushers

The Panthers threw the ball on 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Hubbard's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 250 1,195 10 41 4.8 Rico Dowdle 235 1,079 2 24 4.6 Bryce Young 43 249 6 10 5.8 Raheem Blackshear 15 80 0 1 5.3

