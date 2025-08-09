FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Chuba Hubbard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chuba Hubbard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is the 18th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 198.6 points a year ago (13th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Chuba Hubbard Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hubbard's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points198.63513
2025 Projected Fantasy Points118.79833

Chuba Hubbard 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals -- Hubbard finished with 28.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 25 carries, 152 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Saints1.46140-0014
Week 2Chargers7.61064054076
Week 3@Raiders22.9211140551169
Week 4Bengals18.1181041440121
Week 5@Bears13.51397144095
Week 6Falcons10.318920650103
Week 7@Commanders11.217521-0052

Chuba Hubbard vs. Other Panthers Rushers

The Panthers threw the ball on 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Hubbard's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard2501,19510414.8
Rico Dowdle2351,0792244.6
Bryce Young432496105.8
Raheem Blackshear1580015.3

Want more data and analysis on Chuba Hubbard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

