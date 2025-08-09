Chuba Hubbard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is the 18th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 198.6 points a year ago (13th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
Chuba Hubbard Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Hubbard's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|198.6
|35
|13
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|118.7
|98
|33
Chuba Hubbard 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals -- Hubbard finished with 28.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 25 carries, 152 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Saints
|1.4
|6
|14
|0
|-
|0
|0
|14
|Week 2
|Chargers
|7.6
|10
|64
|0
|5
|4
|0
|76
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|22.9
|21
|114
|0
|5
|5
|1
|169
|Week 4
|Bengals
|18.1
|18
|104
|1
|4
|4
|0
|121
|Week 5
|@Bears
|13.5
|13
|97
|1
|4
|4
|0
|95
|Week 6
|Falcons
|10.3
|18
|92
|0
|6
|5
|0
|103
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|11.2
|17
|52
|1
|-
|0
|0
|52
Chuba Hubbard vs. Other Panthers Rushers
The Panthers threw the ball on 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Hubbard's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Chuba Hubbard
|250
|1,195
|10
|41
|4.8
|Rico Dowdle
|235
|1,079
|2
|24
|4.6
|Bryce Young
|43
|249
|6
|10
|5.8
|Raheem Blackshear
|15
|80
|0
|1
|5.3
