Christian Watson Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will take on the team with last year's second-ranked passing defense, the New Orleans Saints (184.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 3 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Watson's next game against the Saints, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Watson vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.66

3.66 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.86

25.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

numberFire

Watson 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 90th overall and 25th at his position, Watson accumulated 123.1 fantasy points (8.8 per game) in 2022.

Watson picked up 28.7 fantasy points -- four receptions, 107 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Watson accumulated 21.4 fantasy points in Week 13 versus the Chicago Bears -- three catches, 48 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Watson picked up -0.2 fantasy points -- one reception, one yard, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 5 versus the New York Giants.

In Week 2 versus the Chicago Bears, Watson collected 0.9 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: three receptions, nine yards, on three targets.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans gave up more than 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

Last year, the Saints allowed 11 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, New Orleans gave up at least two touchdown passes to four opposing QBs.

Versus the Saints last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

New Orleans let five players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Saints last season, 15 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against New Orleans last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Saints allowed more than 100 rushing yards to three players last season.

In terms of run defense, New Orleans allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

The Saints allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last season.

