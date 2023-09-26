Christian Kirk Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Atlanta Falcons and their fourth-ranked passing defense (170 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

With Kirk's next game against the Falcons, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Kirk vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.69

7.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.72

56.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Kirk Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Kirk is currently the 37th-ranked fantasy player (98th overall), tallying 23.3 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

Last week against the Houston Texans, Kirk reeled in four balls on six targets for 54 yardsone touchdown, good for 11.4 fantasy points.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Falcons this year.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one touchdown against Atlanta this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Falcons this year.

