Chris Godwin's NFL Free Agency Outlook: Best Fits If He Leaves the Buccaneers

The 2025 NFL Free Agency signing period begins on March 12th.

Chris Godwin is one of the top players set to hit free agency. In fact, PFF considers him the fourth-best player on the market and the second-best skill player behind only Tee Higgins.

Godwin has spent his entire eight-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was having his best campaign to date before an injury derailed his 2024-25 season.

Will he return to Tampa Bay, or should we expect him to don a new jersey next season? Let's examine Godwin's free agency outlook.

Chris Godwin's Injury Update

In Week 7, Godwin went down in the final minute of the game with an ankle injury. Soon thereafter, he was ruled out for the regular season as it was determined that the ailment would require surgery.

Notably, the Bucs stated there was an "outside chance" Godwin could return in the event of a long playoff run. Though the Bucs got bounced in the Wild Card Round and a Godwin return never came to fruition, it was a good sign to see his recovery was on the up and up.

Before this past season, Godwin had suited up for 90.4% of Tampa Bay's regular-season games. However, that dislocated ankle was not his first rodeo when it comes to injuries. Godwin tore his ACL in Week 15 of the 2021 season and sat out the rest of the campaign. Coincidentally, that injury also came on the heels of a contract year, and the Bucs ended up re-signing him to a three-year, $60 million deal.

While his injury past draws some room for concern, we've seen less talented players with even more red flags get inked to big contracts time and again. The question is, will Tampa Bay re-sign him or will a new signal-caller get to throw passes to Godwin next season?

Will the Buccaneers Re-Sign Chris Godwin?

The Buccaneers reportedly "want Godwin back and will do everything in their power to make that happen" per ESPN's Jenna Laine. All signs indicate that Godwin would like to return to Tampa Bay, too.

If only it were that easy.

Tampa Bay currently has $5.6 million in cap space, the 10th-lowest in the NFL. Spotrac projects Godwin will receive a three-year, $67 million deal this offseason. The Bucs could rework some numbers on their end to make a deal work, but there's a real possibility they get priced out.

Again, Godwin is one of the top free agents available and the list of appealing wideouts past he and Higgins is slim. There are many teams across the league willing and capable of making a splash on the player who led the league in receptions prior to his season-ending injury.

To make matters worse, the Bucs need to address other positions after checking in with a 17th-ranked defense and a 22nd-ranked pass defense last season. They forced the seventh-fewest interceptions and allowed the fifth-highest passing touchdown rate last season, which was especially detrimental to their turnover margin because Baker Mayfield tied for the league lead in interceptions (16).

The Bucs have a path to re-signing Godwin. However, at a certain price point, they may decide it is in their best interest to dedicate resources elsewhere. It helps to have Mike Evans and young talents such as Bucky Irving and Jalen McMillan under contract.

If Godwin ends up leaving, which teams pose as the best and most practical landing spots?

Best Free Agency Landing Spots for Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders

A Washington Commanders and Chris Godwin marriage makes sense for a laundry list of reasons.

If Godwin wants to be backed by a lethal quarterback in a high-powered offense that is in win-now mode, he can get that with Jayden Daniels and Washington. He can also get the contract his heart desires, as the Commanders currently have $79.5 million in cap space (third-most in the NFL).

This union works out for Washington, too. They have their top guy in Terry McLaurin but will be in the hunt for reinforcements with Noah Brown, Dyami Brown, Jamison Crowder, Olamide Zaccheaus, and K.J. Osborn all set to hit free agency. What better way to level up than bringing in a former Super Bowl champ who has one of the more reliable pair of hands in football?

The Commanders have the resources to look elsewhere in free agency for a WR, but this pairing seems like a slam dunk for both sides.

Los Angeles Chargers

There's no doubt the Los Angeles Chargers could use reinforcements at wideout. They struck gold with Ladd McConkey in last year's draft but have an otherwise uninspiring group of options.

They finished the season with an eighth-ranked defense and enter the offseason with $65.6 million in cap space (fifth-most). Thus, they are well-equipped to make a splash in free agency and know where they have to dedicate their resources.

The Chargers will be in play for just about every top wideout entering free agency. They not only have the money to give, but they can also offer a win-now team located in sunny Los Angeles. Could Godwin be the answer?

On one hand, the Chargers already have enough injury threats on their team and may want to bring in the most durable option of all. On the other hand, Godwin is one of the most reliable receivers in the league when he is playing and has ample experience in big moments without being too old, which is something the Chargers lack.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are potential suitors for just about every big free agent. That's what happens when you have a league-high $123.5 million in cap space and could use help at just about every position.

New England can offer Godwin a bag and the opportunity to be the definitive No. 1 receiving option in Drake Maye's offense. Whether Godwin bites is another thing. He's spent the better half of his career catching passes from Tom Brady and the good version of Baker Mayfield. Joining a team that is rebuilding under a 22-year-old quarterback might not be the ideal path for Godwin, especially since some of his suitors are in win-now mode under proven quarterbacks.

With that said, Maye showed promised in his rookie season, and the Patriots can outbid every other team in the league if they so choose.

