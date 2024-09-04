Chris Godwin Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will be up against the team with last season's 32nd-ranked passing defense, the Washington Commanders (262.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Godwin's next game versus the Commanders, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Godwin vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.37

8.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.45

61.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Godwin 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 113th overall and 33rd at his position, Godwin accumulated 126.2 fantasy points (7.4 per game) in 2023.

In Week 15 last season versus the Green Bay Packers, Godwin put up a season-high 15.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: 10 receptions, 155 yards.

Godwin's 14.1 fantasy points in Week 17 versus the New Orleans Saints -- three receptions, 81 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 9 versus the Houston Texans -- Godwin ended up with 1.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 16 yards, on six targets.

Godwin recorded 3.9 fantasy points -- six catches, 39 yards, on seven targets -- in Week 11 versus the San Francisco 49ers, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington allowed over 300 passing yards to six QBs last season.

Last season, the Commanders allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Washington allowed 13 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Commanders gave up three or more passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Washington allowed over 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Commanders allowed a touchdown reception to 31 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Washington allowed seven players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Commanders allowed one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Washington last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Commanders allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last season.

