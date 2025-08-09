FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Chris Godwin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chris Godwin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chris Godwin picked up 87.8 fantasy points last year, 56th among all NFL wide receivers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR is currently the 36th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Chris Godwin Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Godwin's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points87.817256
2025 Projected Fantasy Points125.09126

Chris Godwin 2024 Game-by-Game

Godwin picked up 24.5 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 125 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 versus the New Orleans Saints. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Commanders14.388831
Week 2@Lions17.7871171
Week 3Broncos11.396531
Week 4Eagles6.996690
Week 5@Falcons6.665640
Week 6@Saints24.513111252
Week 7Ravens6.597650

Chris Godwin vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Godwin's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Chris Godwin625057656
Mike Evans1107410041115
Cade Otton8759600414
Jalen McMillan583746188

Want more data and analysis on Chris Godwin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

