Chris Godwin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chris Godwin picked up 87.8 fantasy points last year, 56th among all NFL wide receivers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR is currently the 36th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Chris Godwin Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Godwin's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 87.8 172 56 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 125.0 91 26

Chris Godwin 2024 Game-by-Game

Godwin picked up 24.5 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 125 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 versus the New Orleans Saints. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Commanders 14.3 8 8 83 1 Week 2 @Lions 17.7 8 7 117 1 Week 3 Broncos 11.3 9 6 53 1 Week 4 Eagles 6.9 9 6 69 0 Week 5 @Falcons 6.6 6 5 64 0 Week 6 @Saints 24.5 13 11 125 2 Week 7 Ravens 6.5 9 7 65 0

Chris Godwin vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Godwin's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Chris Godwin 62 50 576 5 6 Mike Evans 110 74 1004 11 15 Cade Otton 87 59 600 4 14 Jalen McMillan 58 37 461 8 8

