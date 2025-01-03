Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 11/17/24 Green Bay Packers 20 @ Chicago Bears 19 1/7/24 Chicago Bears 9 @ Green Bay Packers 17 9/10/23 Green Bay Packers 38 @ Chicago Bears 20 12/4/22 Green Bay Packers 28 @ Chicago Bears 19 9/18/22 Chicago Bears 10 @ Green Bay Packers 27 12/12/21 Chicago Bears 30 @ Green Bay Packers 45 10/17/21 Green Bay Packers 24 @ Chicago Bears 14 View Full Table ChevronDown

Bears vs. Packers Rivalry

Oldest rivalry : The Bears-Packers rivalry is the oldest in the NFL, dating back to November 27, 1921, when the Bears (then the Chicago Staleys) defeated the Packers 20-0.

: The Bears-Packers rivalry is the oldest in the NFL, dating back to November 27, 1921, when the Bears (then the Chicago Staleys) defeated the Packers 20-0. Most games played : With over 200 matchups, it’s the most-played rivalry in NFL history, making it a cornerstone of the league's history.

: With over 200 matchups, it’s the most-played rivalry in NFL history, making it a cornerstone of the league's history. All-time series : As of 2023, the Packers hold a lead in the all-time series, with both teams exchanging leads in recent decades due to close matchups.

: As of 2023, the Packers hold a lead in the all-time series, with both teams exchanging leads in recent decades due to close matchups. Championship history : Combined, the Bears and Packers have won 22 NFL Championships, including Super Bowls, reflecting the rich tradition of success in both franchises.

: Combined, the Bears and Packers have won 22 NFL Championships, including Super Bowls, reflecting the rich tradition of success in both franchises. Lambeau vs. Soldier : Both stadiums, Lambeau Field and Soldier Field, are among the NFL’s oldest and most iconic venues, adding a historic backdrop to each game.

: Both stadiums, Lambeau Field and Soldier Field, are among the NFL’s oldest and most iconic venues, adding a historic backdrop to each game. Star players : Legendary players like Walter Payton, Dick Butkus, and Mike Ditka for the Bears, and Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers for the Packers, have highlighted this rivalry.

: Legendary players like Walter Payton, Dick Butkus, and Mike Ditka for the Bears, and Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers for the Packers, have highlighted this rivalry. Brett Favre & Aaron Rodgers dominance : Since 1992, Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have dominated the Bears, winning a significant majority of games during their eras.

: Since 1992, Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have dominated the Bears, winning a significant majority of games during their eras. Memorable moments : One of the most memorable games was in the 2010 NFC Championship, when the Packers defeated the Bears 21-14 at Soldier Field, advancing to the Super Bowl.

: One of the most memorable games was in the 2010 NFC Championship, when the Packers defeated the Bears 21-14 at Soldier Field, advancing to the Super Bowl. Hard-hitting games : Known for physical, defensive battles, many games between the Bears and Packers have been marked by fierce hits, turnovers, and hard-nosed plays.

: Known for physical, defensive battles, many games between the Bears and Packers have been marked by fierce hits, turnovers, and hard-nosed plays. Fan passion: Both Bears and Packers fans are among the most passionate in the NFL, with intense loyalty to their teams, making each game a highlight of the season for both fanbases.

The Bears-Packers rivalry is celebrated for its history, legendary players, and deeply passionate fan bases, making it one of the most iconic rivalries in sports.

