NFL
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History
Win/Loss History
Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
|11/17/24
|Green Bay Packers
|20
|@
|Chicago Bears
|19
|1/7/24
|Chicago Bears
|9
|@
|Green Bay Packers
|17
|9/10/23
|Green Bay Packers
|38
|@
|Chicago Bears
|20
|12/4/22
|Green Bay Packers
|28
|@
|Chicago Bears
|19
|9/18/22
|Chicago Bears
|10
|@
|Green Bay Packers
|27
|12/12/21
|Chicago Bears
|30
|@
|Green Bay Packers
|45
|10/17/21
|Green Bay Packers
|24
|@
|Chicago Bears
|14
Bears vs. Packers Rivalry
- Oldest rivalry: The Bears-Packers rivalry is the oldest in the NFL, dating back to November 27, 1921, when the Bears (then the Chicago Staleys) defeated the Packers 20-0.
- Most games played: With over 200 matchups, it’s the most-played rivalry in NFL history, making it a cornerstone of the league's history.
- All-time series: As of 2023, the Packers hold a lead in the all-time series, with both teams exchanging leads in recent decades due to close matchups.
- Championship history: Combined, the Bears and Packers have won 22 NFL Championships, including Super Bowls, reflecting the rich tradition of success in both franchises.
- Lambeau vs. Soldier: Both stadiums, Lambeau Field and Soldier Field, are among the NFL’s oldest and most iconic venues, adding a historic backdrop to each game.
- Star players: Legendary players like Walter Payton, Dick Butkus, and Mike Ditka for the Bears, and Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers for the Packers, have highlighted this rivalry.
- Brett Favre & Aaron Rodgers dominance: Since 1992, Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have dominated the Bears, winning a significant majority of games during their eras.
- Memorable moments: One of the most memorable games was in the 2010 NFC Championship, when the Packers defeated the Bears 21-14 at Soldier Field, advancing to the Super Bowl.
- Hard-hitting games: Known for physical, defensive battles, many games between the Bears and Packers have been marked by fierce hits, turnovers, and hard-nosed plays.
- Fan passion: Both Bears and Packers fans are among the most passionate in the NFL, with intense loyalty to their teams, making each game a highlight of the season for both fanbases.
The Bears-Packers rivalry is celebrated for its history, legendary players, and deeply passionate fan bases, making it one of the most iconic rivalries in sports.
Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!