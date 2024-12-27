FanDuel Launches 2024 FanDuel Replay and Chance to Win Bonus Bets

FanDuel recently released 2024 FanDuel Replay so you relive the epic moments you had on FanDuel Sportsbook this year!

Customers can now see their own personalized multi-page recap of their top betting moments of 2024! To make it even better, customers can win up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for sharing their Replay on X using #FanDuelReplay.

How It Works:

You must use your X (formerly known as Twitter) social media account to repost/retweet FanDuel Sportsbook’s official 2024 FanDuel Replay giveaway post, which can be found below. Follow @FDSportsbook on X. Reply with #FanDuelReplay and a screenshot of your 2024 FanDuel Replay during the promotion period. Participants must have their X account set to public to qualify.

Let's give away some bonus bets! 🎉



24 lucky customers will win $100, and ONE will receive $1,000 in bonus bets 💰



To enter:

1️⃣ Repost and Follow @FDSportsbook

2️⃣ Reply with #FanDuelReplay and a screenshot of your Replay!



Contest ends on 1/3

Rules: https://t.co/d63vgL7nE0 pic.twitter.com/N4uZ0cVSNQ — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 27, 2024

What Do Sweepstakes Winners Get?

Twenty-four (24) winners will be randomly selected to each receive One Hundred Dollars ($100) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets, and ONE (1) winner will be randomly selected to receive One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets!

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

How Do Bonus Bets Work?

Bonus Bets are bonuses that you’ll find in your account page or betslip. They will either be all-purpose or for a specific sport, game, or bet type. It will be specified in your bet slip or on your account page.

Awarded Bonus Bets do not need to be used in one lump sum. You can update the amount of Bonus Bets you want to wager in your betslip. The remaining Bonus Bet balance will still be available in your account.

More information on Bonus Bets found here.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The sweepstakes is only open to individuals who, at the time of entry, are at least twenty one (21) years of age and are physically present in the states of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

All entries must be received at or before 11:59 p.m. ET on January 3, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.