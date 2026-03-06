Chattanooga vs Citadel College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament

The No. 8 seed Chattanooga Mocs (13-18, 7-11 SoCon) square off in the SoCon tournament against the No. 9 seed Citadel Bulldogs (10-21, 7-11 SoCon) on Friday at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Chattanooga vs. Citadel Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

Chattanooga vs. Citadel Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chattanooga win (69.6%)

Before you bet on Friday's Chattanooga-Citadel spread (Chattanooga -6.5) or over/under (145.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chattanooga vs. Citadel: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Chattanooga has compiled a 12-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Citadel has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Chattanooga (2-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (40%) than Citadel (10-11) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (47.6%).

The Mocs have done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-8-0) than they have at home (4-8-0).

The Bulldogs have performed better against the spread at home (6-6-0) than away (7-8-0) this year.

Chattanooga is 8-10-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Citadel has 10 wins against the spread in 18 SoCon games this season.

Chattanooga vs. Citadel: Moneyline Betting Stats

Chattanooga has won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Mocs have been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -310 or shorter on the moneyline.

Citadel has put together a 6-20 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.1% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +245 or longer, the Bulldogs have a 4-16 record (winning only 20% of their games).

Chattanooga has an implied victory probability of 75.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chattanooga vs. Citadel Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Chattanooga was the 45th-ranked squad in college basketball (79.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 207th (72.9 points allowed per game).

Chattanooga was 266th in college basketball in rebounds per game (30.6) and 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5) last season.

Last season Chattanooga was 16th-best in college basketball in assists with 17 per game.

Last year, Chattanooga was 19th-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.2 per game) and ranked 240th in turnovers forced (10.6).

While Citadel ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in points per game last year with 66.6 (21st-worst), it ranked 271st in college basketball with 75 points given up per contest.

Last season Citadel grabbed 30.7 rebounds per game (261st-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 33.2 rebounds per contest (300th-ranked).

Citadel ranked 274th in the country with 12.3 assists per contest.

Citadel was 246th in the nation with 11.8 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with 10.3 forced turnovers per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!